Naija247news gathered that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has emphatically stated that he governed the state for eight years without any misappropriation of funds. Speaking at a recent event, Obi highlighted his administration’s commitment to transparency and prudent management of public resources.

According to Naija247news, Obi’s statement comes amid ongoing debates about accountability and governance standards in Nigeria’s political landscape. The former governor emphasized that his tenure was marked by a disciplined approach to financial management, which contributed to the development strides recorded in Anambra during his administration.

Naija247news understands that Obi’s leadership saw significant improvements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors, all achieved through proper allocation and utilization of state funds. He stressed that despite the challenges faced, his government maintained a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and financial mismanagement.

Naija247news reports that Obi’s remarks have attracted varied reactions from political observers and citizens alike. Supporters praise his transparent governance style, while critics continue to scrutinize past administrations across the country for alleged financial misconduct.

According to Naija247news, Obi’s declaration aligns with his broader political narrative of advocating for clean and effective leadership. He has often positioned himself as a champion of good governance, urging Nigerian leaders to prioritize accountability and integrity.

Naija247news gathered that during his time in office, Obi introduced several reforms aimed at enhancing government transparency, including regular audits and public expenditure tracking. These initiatives helped build public trust and fostered a culture of fiscal responsibility within the state government.

Naija247news understands that Obi’s clean governance record remains a key talking point as he continues to engage with the Nigerian public and political stakeholders. His stance is seen as a benchmark for future leaders who aspire to improve governance standards nationwide.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.