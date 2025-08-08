Love Knows No Bounds: Gov Otti Rewards Wife’s Selflessness

8, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a heartwarming display of gratitude and recognition, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has rewarded Mrs. Ezinne Okonkwo for her unwavering dedication to her blind husband’s academic pursuits. Mrs. Okonkwo, a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, Imo State, had been instrumental in helping her husband, Nnamdi Okonkwo, complete his National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) projects, despite his visual impairment.

A Labour of Love

Mrs. Okonkwo’s selfless act of kindness has touched many hearts, and Governor Otti’s decision to reward her is a testament to his commitment to recognizing and promoting social welfare in Abia State. The governor has given Mrs. Okonkwo a job as a Senior Special Assistant in his office, citing her dedication and commitment to her husband’s education as the reason for the employment. This gesture is a shining example of the governor’s appreciation for the values of love, care, and selflessness.

A New Chapter

With her new role, Mrs. Okonkwo is expected to bring her skills and experience to the governor’s office, where she will work closely with the governor and his team to support the state’s development initiatives. This employment is not only a recognition of her dedication but also an opportunity for her to contribute to the growth and development of Abia State.

A Beacon of Hope

The story of Mrs. Okonkwo’s selflessness serves as a beacon of hope for many, highlighting the importance of love, care, and support in overcoming life’s challenges. Her unwavering commitment to her husband’s education is a testament to the power of true love and partnership, and Governor Otti’s recognition of her efforts is a reminder that such selflessness does not go unnoticed.

Governor Otti’s decision to reward Mrs. Okonkwo’s selflessness is a reminder that love and kindness can conquer all obstacles. As Mrs. Okonkwo embarks on this new chapter in her life, she serves as an inspiration to many, demonstrating that with dedication and hard work, anything is possible. The people of Abia State can only look forward to the positive impact she will have in her new role.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.