AbujaTop Stories

KWAM 1 Apologizes Over Airport Incident, Explains Flask Water Was for Medical Reasons

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has issued a public apology following a recent altercation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The popular Fuji musician described the event as “unfortunate” and provided clarity on the reason behind carrying a flask of water during the incident.

According to Naija247news, the incident unfolded at the local wing of the Abuja airport, where KWAM 1’s possession of a flask of water sparked controversy and led to heightened tensions with airport security officials. The matter attracted considerable attention from the public and media, prompting the musician to address the situation directly.

Naija247news understands that KWAM 1 suffers from a medical condition involving chronic dehydration, which requires him to stay hydrated continuously. In his statement, the Fuji legend revealed that the flask water was medically advised by his doctor to manage this health challenge.

Naija247news reports that KWAM 1 expressed regret for any inconvenience or misunderstanding the episode may have caused. He urged the public and authorities to consider his health condition before drawing conclusions about the incident.

According to Naija247news, the musician’s apology reflects his commitment to maintaining a positive relationship with his fans and the general public, despite the stressful encounter at the airport. KWAM 1 emphasized that he respects airport security protocols but hopes his medical needs will be taken into consideration in the future.

Naija247news gathered that this incident highlights the broader issue of accommodating passengers with medical needs within security frameworks at Nigerian airports. It also underscores the importance of clear communication between travelers and security personnel to prevent similar misunderstandings.

Naija247news understands that KWAM 1 remains a significant figure in Nigeria’s music industry, with a career spanning decades. His openness about his health condition and willingness to apologize demonstrate a responsible approach to resolving public disputes.

