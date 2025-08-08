Kano Govt Approves N14.8 Billion for Major Infrastructure and Development Projects Across the State

The Kano State Government has approved the release of N14.8 billion for the execution of critical development projects across the state, marking a renewed drive towards infrastructural and socioeconomic transformation.

Naija247news gathered that the approval was granted during the weekly State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House, Kano. The funds are earmarked for various capital-intensive projects aimed at improving public infrastructure, boosting healthcare delivery, and revamping the education sector.

Naija247news understands that a significant portion of the funds will go towards the construction and rehabilitation of roads within metropolitan and rural areas. This is expected to enhance transportation, reduce travel time, and support local economic activities.

According to Naija247news, the government also plans to channel part of the funds into equipping healthcare centres, particularly in underserved communities. The move aligns with the administration’s commitment to improve access to quality healthcare for all residents of the state.

Naija247news reports that the education sector is also set to benefit, with substantial resources allocated to the renovation of public schools, provision of learning materials, and teacher training programmes. This is in response to growing concerns about the standard of public education and the learning environment in Kano.

Furthermore, the state government noted that part of the N14.8 billion will be used to support youth empowerment and job creation initiatives. These include vocational training centres and small-scale enterprise development programmes targeted at reducing unemployment among the youth.

Governor Yusuf, while addressing journalists after the council meeting, reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to deliver on campaign promises through strategic investments in key sectors. He emphasized that the projects would be implemented transparently and efficiently, ensuring that the people of Kano get value for every naira spent.

Naija247news understands that the execution of these projects will commence immediately, with strict timelines and oversight mechanisms in place to prevent delays and cost overruns.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.