INEC News

INEC, Prisons Seek Clarity on Inmates’ Voting Rights

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, August 2025/Naija 247 news 

In a bid to uphold the fundamental rights of Nigerians behind bars, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) are working together to grant voting rights to prison inmates. This development comes as a welcome relief to many, considering that countries like Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa have already given their inmates the right to participate in elections.

A Framework for Voting Rights

According to reports, INEC and stakeholders have adopted a draft framework on inmates’ voting rights, which provides guidelines for the electoral process. This framework, though not a law, serves as a guide to assist stakeholders in enabling inmates to cast their votes. With over 81,000 Nigerians currently in correctional facilities, the move is seen as a step in the right direction towards upholding their constitutional rights.

Collaboration and Court Judgments

INEC’s Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has expressed strong support for the proposal, citing existing court judgments that uphold the rights of certain categories of inmates to vote. In 2014 and 2018, courts ruled in favor of allowing inmates to participate in elections, and INEC is now seeking to engage with the National Assembly to seek legal clarity and the necessary legislative framework to support inmate voting.

Challenges Ahead

While the move is seen as progressive, there are concerns about logistical issues and security challenges that may arise. INEC has cited security concerns as one of the challenges hindering the implementation of voting rights for inmates. However, with careful planning and collaboration, these challenges can be overcome.

The bid to grant voting rights to prison inmates is a significant step towards upholding the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of their circumstances. As INEC and NCoS work together to finalize the framework and push for amendments to the Electoral Act, one thing is certain: the voices of inmates will no longer be silenced. It’s time for Nigeria to join the league of countries that recognize the voting rights of all citizens, including those behind bars.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
