Goodluck Jonathan’s 2027 presidential bid gets boost as close ally confirms readiness

The rumour mill is abuzz with the news that former President Goodluck Jonathan is gearing up for another presidential bid in 2027, with a close ally confirming his readiness to throw his hat into the ring. This development has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, with many Nigerians wondering if the veteran politician can still deliver.

A New Chapter for Jonathan?

According to PDP Deputy National Publicity Secretary Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi, Jonathan’s return to the party fold is imminent, with many Nigerians now reflecting positively on his administration. Abdullahi disclosed that Jonathan has been meeting with key stakeholders, including former President Ibrahim Babangida, and is engaging leaders across the South-South region to secure support. The PDP is said to be intensifying efforts to woo Jonathan back, citing growing calls from Nigerians who believe he can bring stability to the country.

Conditions for Return

Jonathan is reportedly laying down conditions for his return, including clarity on the party’s primary process and his role if he accepts the offer. Insiders say the former President is keen on ensuring a smooth transition and is only willing to run if the party’s internal dynamics are favourable. With the PDP banking on Jonathan’s track record and experience to reclaim power in 2027, the stage is set for a potentially explosive presidential contest.

A Boost for PDP?

Jonathan’s potential candidacy could be a game-changer for the PDP, which has been struggling to regain its footing since losing power in 2015. His experience and network could help the party attract new supporters and potentially swing key states in the South-South region. However, some critics argue that Jonathan’s past record on issues like corruption and security might make it difficult for him to win over voters who are eager for change.

The Road Ahead

As Jonathan weighs his options, Nigerians will be watching closely to see if he will indeed throw his hat into the ring. With the 2027 elections still far away, the political landscape is likely to undergo significant shifts in the coming months. One thing is certain, however: Goodluck Jonathan’s decision will have far-reaching implications for the country’s politics, and his potential candidacy is already generating intense interest and speculation.

The confirmation of Goodluck Jonathan’s readiness to run for president again in 2027 has set the stage for a thrilling contest. As the PDP works to woo him back into the fold, Nigerians will be watching with bated breath to see if the veteran politician can still deliver. With the party’s fortunes hanging in the balance, Jonathan’s decision will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the country’s political landscape.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.