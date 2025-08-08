📈 Track All Markets with Naija247news on TradingView Powered by TradingView
🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Bauchi gov invites Peter Obi to return to PDP ahead of 2027 elections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a surprise move, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, has extended an olive branch to Peter Obi, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, inviting him to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This development comes as Obi paid a visit to the Bauchi Government House, sparking speculation about potential cross-party collaborations.

A Call for Unity

Governor Mohammed emphasized the need for opposition unity, stressing that Nigerians are yearning for a rescue from the current administration’s failings. He commended Obi for his “new brand of politics” centered on constructive engagement, people-focused governance, and oversight. According to Mohammed, Obi’s approach has brought a fresh perspective to Nigerian politics, and his return to the PDP could be a game-changer.

A New Chapter?

The invitation has sparked interest in political circles, with many wondering what this could mean for the future of Nigerian politics. As the country approaches the 2027 general elections, the possibility of cross-party alliances or defections could significantly impact the electoral landscape.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The potential collaboration between PDP and Labour Party could have far-reaching implications for the 2027 general elections. If Obi were to return to the PDP, it could bolster the party’s chances of winning key positions, particularly in the presidential election. This development could also lead to a realignment of political forces in the country.

Obi’s Response

While Obi’s response to the invitation is yet to be made public, the visit to the Bauchi Government House suggests that he is open to engagement with other political leaders. As the leader of the Obidient Movement, Obi’s decision will likely be influenced by his supporters and the broader political landscape. Whatever his decision, it is likely to have significant implications for Nigerian politics.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s invitation to Peter Obi marks a significant development in Nigerian politics. As the opposition seeks to regroup and challenge the ruling party, this overture could be the starting point for new alliances or a shift in the country’s political dynamics. Only time will tell what the future holds for these two prominent figures and their respective parties.

(www.naija247news.com)

 

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Kano Govt Approves N14.8 Billion for Major Infrastructure and Development Projects Across the State
Next article
ADC: Adamawa’s New Battleground for 2027 Governorship Aspirants?
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

APC’s Master Plan: Opposition Parties Under Siege

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
9, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly employing a strategy to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election. According to reports, the APC is fragmenting opposition structures, exploiting...

Naija247news Naija247news -
#market-ticker { background: #111; color: #eee; font-family: "Segoe UI", Tahoma, Geneva, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; padding: 6px 10px; display: flex; align-items: center; flex-wrap: nowrap; } #tradingview-ngx { display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle;...

KWAM 1 Apologizes Over Airport Incident, Explains Flask Water Was for Medical Reasons

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has issued a public apology following a recent altercation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The popular Fuji musician described the...

Obi Declares Clean Record After Eight Years as Anambra Governor

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news gathered that Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, has emphatically stated that he governed the state for eight years without any misappropriation of funds. Speaking at a recent event, Obi highlighted his...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

APC’s Master Plan: Opposition Parties Under Siege

Politics & Governance 0
9, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) is allegedly employing a strategy to weaken opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election. According to reports, the APC is fragmenting opposition structures, exploiting...

Top Stories 0
#market-ticker { background: #111; color: #eee; font-family: "Segoe UI", Tahoma, Geneva, Verdana, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; padding: 6px 10px; display: flex; align-items: center; flex-wrap: nowrap; } #tradingview-ngx { display: inline-block; vertical-align: middle;...

KWAM 1 Apologizes Over Airport Incident, Explains Flask Water Was for Medical Reasons

Abuja 0
Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, famously known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has issued a public apology following a recent altercation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. The popular Fuji musician described the...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp