State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

ADC: Adamawa’s New Battleground for 2027 Governorship Aspirants?

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State is abuzz with activity as several high-profile politicians defect to the party, setting the stage for a potentially intense battle for the 2027 governorship ticket. With big names like Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani), former Governor Jibrilla Bindow, Senator Ishaku Abbo, and Senator Abdulazeez Nyako now part of the ADC fold, the party is looking like a strong contender in the state’s upcoming elections.

A New Era for ADC in Adamawa

The ADC’s gain in Adamawa State is significant, with these prominent figures bringing their experience and influence to the party. Senator Binani, who ran for governor under the APC in 2023, joins a growing list of notable defectors. The party’s leadership is now tasked with managing the expectations and ambitions of these high-profile members. ADC Chairman Shehu Yohanna has assured that the party will prioritize fairness and inclusivity, ensuring every member has an equal opportunity to thrive.

Fair Leadership the Key

Chairman Yohanna emphasized the party’s commitment to unity, highlighting the ADC’s logo – a handshake – as a symbol of love, togetherness, and welcome. According to him, every member, regardless of when they joined, will be treated as one. This approach, if implemented, could help mitigate potential rivalries and ensure the party presents a united front heading into the 2027 elections.

A Boost for ADC’s Electoral Chances

The influx of experienced politicians is expected to give the ADC a significant boost in its electoral chances. With Senator Binani and former Governor Bindow on board, the party’s chances of winning key local government areas have increased. The ADC’s ability to attract and retain top talent will be crucial in determining its success in the 2027 elections.

Implications for Adamawa Politics

The ADC’s emergence as a major player in Adamawa politics could have far-reaching implications for the state’s electoral landscape. The party’s growing strength may force other parties to re-strategize and re-align their alliances. As the 2027 elections approach, Adamawa voters can expect a more competitive and potentially unpredictable electoral environment.

The ADC’s emergence as a battleground for governorship aspirants in Adamawa State adds a new dynamic to the state’s political landscape. With its growing list of influential members, the party is well-positioned to make a strong showing in the 2027 elections. The challenge now lies in maintaining unity and fairness within the party, a task that will require careful leadership and management. Only time will tell if the ADC’s strategy will pay off, but one thing is certain – the party is ready to give the incumbent parties a run for their money.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

