PDP’s Dominance Affirmed: Makinde Expresses Confidence in Aug 16 By-Election Victory

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming August 16 by-election for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency. Makinde’s assertion comes after the official flag-off of the PDP campaign and the presentation of the party’s flag to the candidate, Folajimi Oyekunle, at the Bodija market in Ibadan. According to Makinde, the PDP’s win will affirm the party’s dominance in the state.

A Trusted Candidate

Makinde praised Oyekunle as a trusted, competent, and the best man to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives. He urged eligible voters to come out in large numbers to vote for the PDP candidate on August 16. Makinde’s confidence in Oyekunle’s ability to win the by-election is rooted in the PDP’s strong presence in the state. The governor believes that the party’s candidate will resonate with the people and secure a decisive victory.

PDP’s Stronghold

Makinde’s assertion is consistent with his previous statements about the PDP’s strength in the South-West region. He has expressed confidence in the party’s ability to win upcoming governorship elections in Osun and Oyo states, emphasizing that the PDP remains a dominant force in the region. The PDP’s stronghold in the South-West is a testament to its enduring popularity and the trust that Nigerians have in the party.

In conclusion, Seyi Makinde’s confidence in the PDP’s victory in the August 16 by-election is a reflection of the party’s strength in Oyo State. With a trusted candidate like Folajimi Oyekunle at the helm, the PDP is poised to affirm its dominance in the state. The party’s ability to win the by-election will be a significant morale booster and a testament to its enduring popularity in the region.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.