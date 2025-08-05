One-Term Presidency: Reuben Abati Slams Peter Obi’s ‘Desperate’ Move

5, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a scathing critique, Reuben Abati,a prominent Nigerian journalist and former presidential spokesperson, has dismissed Peter Obi’s proposal for a one-term presidency as a “sign of desperation” that won’t work. Abati’s criticism comes amid Obi’s recent declaration that he intends to serve only one term if elected president in 2027 and serve food to Nigerians.

A Desperate Attempt

Abati believes Obi’s one-term promise is a desperate attempt to gain popularity, which won’t yield the desired results. According to him, such tactics are unlikely to resonate with Nigerians, particularly in the North, where deep-seated regional grievances and mistrust persist. Abati’s skepticism raises questions about the viability of Obi’s proposal and its potential impact on his presidential ambitions.

Northern Skepticism

Abati’s criticism highlights the challenges Obi faces in winning over the North, a region that has historically been a stronghold for other political parties. The North has long been plagued by insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment, and Abati doubts that Obi’s proposal will address these pressing concerns. As Nigeria hurtles towards the 2027 general elections, Obi’s ability to win over the North will be crucial to his presidential aspirations.

Obi’s Challenge

For Obi’s proposal to gain traction, he will need to demonstrate a clear understanding of the North’s unique challenges and develop policies that address the region’s specific needs. This will require a deep understanding of the region’s history, culture, and socio-economic dynamics. Obi will also need to convince Northerners that his one-term presidency will bring about meaningful change and development to the region.

The Road Ahead

As the 2027 general elections approach, Obi’s proposal will be closely watched by Nigerians and political analysts alike. Will Obi’s proposal resonate with Nigerians, or will it be seen as a desperate attempt to gain popularity? Only time will tell. One thing is certain, however: Obi’s ability to win over the North and other regions will depend on his ability to develop policies that address the country’s pressing challenges and demonstrate a clear understanding of the needs and aspirations of Nigerians.

In conclusion, Reuben Abati’s criticism of Peter Obi’s one-term presidency proposal raises serious questions about the viability of the proposal. As Obi navigates the complex landscape of Nigerian politics, he will need to do more than just promise a one-term presidency to win over Nigerians, particularly in the North. Only time will tell if Obi’s proposal will resonate with Nigerians or fall flat.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.