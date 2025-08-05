🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Politics

Middle Class Wiped Out: Falana Slams Tinubu’s Economic Policies

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a scathing critique, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has claimed that the middle class in Nigeria has been effectively wiped out under President Bola Tinubu’s government. Falana’s assertion comes amid widespread protests against economic hardship and bad governance in the country. According to him, the government’s harsh neoliberal policies have deepened poverty and eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Economic Reforms Under Fire

Falana’s criticism of the government’s economic policies is not limited to the middle class. He has also questioned the impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms on the country, stating that they have exacerbated poverty and economic hardship. Falana’s comments have sparked a national conversation about the effectiveness of the government’s economic policies and the need for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to economic development.

A Call to Action

Falana’s statement is a call to action for the government to re-examine its economic policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. As the country continues to grapple with economic challenges, Falana’s criticism serves as a reminder of the need for a more nuanced and people-centered approach to economic development. The government must take concrete steps to address the economic hardship facing Nigerians and work towards creating a more equitable society.

The Way Forward

To address the economic challenges facing Nigerians, the government needs to adopt a more holistic approach that prioritizes job creation, investment in infrastructure, and social welfare programs. This could include initiatives to support small businesses, invest in education and healthcare, and provide safety nets for vulnerable populations. By taking a more comprehensive approach to economic development, the government can help to stimulate economic growth and improve the standard of living for Nigerians.

In conclusion, Femi Falana’s criticism of President Tinubu’s economic policies highlights the need for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to economic development. As the country navigates its economic challenges, the government must prioritize the welfare of Nigerians and work towards creating a more equitable society. The fate of the middle class and the overall well-being of Nigerians depend on it.

(Www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
One-Term Presidency: Reuben Abati Slams Peter Obi’s ‘Desperate’ Move
Next article
PDP’s Dominance Affirmed: Makinde Expresses Confidence in Aug 16 By-Election Victory
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

How to Check Your 2025 WAEC WASSCE Results Online, via SMS, and Mobile App

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247 news The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made it convenient for candidates to access their results online, via SMS, and through its mobile app. With the release of the 2025...

INEC Cautions Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns for 2027 Elections*

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to political parties against launching early public campaigns for the 2027 General Election. According to INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi...

Abia State Declares Zero Cases of Cholera, Monkeypox

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247news In a significant public health milestone, Abia State has announced that it is free from cholera and monkeypox. According to the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, recent tests and surveillance...

PDP’s Dominance Affirmed: Makinde Expresses Confidence in Aug 16 By-Election Victory

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247 news Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming August 16 by-election for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency. Makinde's...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

How to Check Your 2025 WAEC WASSCE Results Online, via SMS, and Mobile App

Education 0
5, August 2025/Naija 247 news The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made it convenient for candidates to access their results online, via SMS, and through its mobile app. With the release of the 2025...

INEC Cautions Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns for 2027 Elections*

INEC News 0
5, August 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to political parties against launching early public campaigns for the 2027 General Election. According to INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi...

Abia State Declares Zero Cases of Cholera, Monkeypox

Public Health 0
5, August 2025/Naija 247news In a significant public health milestone, Abia State has announced that it is free from cholera and monkeypox. According to the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, recent tests and surveillance...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp