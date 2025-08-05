Middle Class Wiped Out: Falana Slams Tinubu’s Economic Policies

5, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a scathing critique, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has claimed that the middle class in Nigeria has been effectively wiped out under President Bola Tinubu’s government. Falana’s assertion comes amid widespread protests against economic hardship and bad governance in the country. According to him, the government’s harsh neoliberal policies have deepened poverty and eroded the purchasing power of Nigerians.

Economic Reforms Under Fire

Falana’s criticism of the government’s economic policies is not limited to the middle class. He has also questioned the impact of Tinubu’s economic reforms on the country, stating that they have exacerbated poverty and economic hardship. Falana’s comments have sparked a national conversation about the effectiveness of the government’s economic policies and the need for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to economic development.

A Call to Action

Falana’s statement is a call to action for the government to re-examine its economic policies and prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. As the country continues to grapple with economic challenges, Falana’s criticism serves as a reminder of the need for a more nuanced and people-centered approach to economic development. The government must take concrete steps to address the economic hardship facing Nigerians and work towards creating a more equitable society.

The Way Forward

To address the economic challenges facing Nigerians, the government needs to adopt a more holistic approach that prioritizes job creation, investment in infrastructure, and social welfare programs. This could include initiatives to support small businesses, invest in education and healthcare, and provide safety nets for vulnerable populations. By taking a more comprehensive approach to economic development, the government can help to stimulate economic growth and improve the standard of living for Nigerians.

In conclusion, Femi Falana’s criticism of President Tinubu’s economic policies highlights the need for a more inclusive and sustainable approach to economic development. As the country navigates its economic challenges, the government must prioritize the welfare of Nigerians and work towards creating a more equitable society. The fate of the middle class and the overall well-being of Nigerians depend on it.

(Www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.