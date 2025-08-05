Lagos State Government Declares 176 Estates Illegal, Issues 21-Day Ultimatum

The Lagos State Government has declared a total of 176 estates across the state illegal, giving their developers a 21-day ultimatum to regularise their layouts. Naija247news gathered that this decisive action is aimed at sanitising the real estate sector and ensuring adherence to urban planning regulations. The government’s move affects estates in several local government areas, including Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe.

According to Naija247news, the government’s decision follows a thorough audit of housing estates in the state, which revealed that a significant number were developed without the requisite approvals. The state’s Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development is spearheading the initiative to enforce compliance. Officials from the ministry stated that the lack of approved layouts poses a serious threat to the state’s urban master plan and can lead to a breakdown of essential infrastructure. Naija247news understands that the government is particularly concerned about the environmental and social consequences of unregulated development, such as flooding, poor road networks, and inadequate drainage systems.

Naija247news reports that the 21-day grace period is a final opportunity for developers to submit their layout plans for approval and avoid sanctions. Failure to comply could lead to the demolition of illegal structures and other punitive measures. The government has urged residents and prospective homeowners to be cautious and verify the legal status of any estate before making a purchase. This is part of a broader government effort to protect citizens from unscrupulous developers and to foster a more organized and sustainable living environment in Lagos.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.