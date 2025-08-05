🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

How to Check Your 2025 WAEC WASSCE Results Online, via SMS, and Mobile App

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made it convenient for candidates to access their results online, via SMS, and through its mobile app. With the release of the 2025 WAEC WASSCE results, candidates can now check their scores using various methods. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check your results:

Checking Online: A Few Simple Steps

Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official WAEC portal at `www.waecdirect.org`. To do this, simply enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number, select the examination year as 2025, and choose your examination type. Next, input the Serial Number and PIN from your WAEC scratch card and submit to view your results. You can then save or print your result for future reference.

Checking via SMS: A Convenient Option

For those who prefer a more traditional method, WAEC also allows candidates to check their results via SMS. To do this, compose an SMS in the format `WAEC*ExamNumber*PIN*2025` and send it to 32327. You’ll be charged ₦30 per message, and your result will be delivered as an SMS reply, detailing your grades.

Using the WAEC Mobile App: A Modern Approach

The WAEC mobile app offers another convenient way to check your results. Simply download the official WAEC Result Checker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, enter your WAEC Examination Number and PIN, and tap “Check My Results” to view your scores. You can then download or screenshot your result for records.

Tips for a Smooth Result Check

To ensure a smooth result-checking experience, candidates are advised to have their WAEC Examination Number and scratch card details readily available. Additionally, candidates should ensure they have a stable internet connection or sufficient airtime for SMS checks.

In conclusion, checking your 2025 WAEC WASSCE results is a straightforward process that can be done online, via SMS, or through the WAEC mobile app. By following these simple steps, candidates can access their results conveniently and efficiently. With this guide, candidates can now check their results with ease and plan their next steps accordingly.

(www.naija247news. com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
INEC Cautions Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns for 2027 Elections*
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

INEC Cautions Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns for 2027 Elections*

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to political parties against launching early public campaigns for the 2027 General Election. According to INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi...

Abia State Declares Zero Cases of Cholera, Monkeypox

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247news In a significant public health milestone, Abia State has announced that it is free from cholera and monkeypox. According to the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, recent tests and surveillance...

PDP’s Dominance Affirmed: Makinde Expresses Confidence in Aug 16 By-Election Victory

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247 news Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming August 16 by-election for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency. Makinde's...

Middle Class Wiped Out: Falana Slams Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, August 2025/Naija 247 news In a scathing critique, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has claimed that the middle class in Nigeria has been effectively wiped out under President Bola Tinubu's government. Falana's assertion...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

INEC Cautions Political Parties Against Premature Campaigns for 2027 Elections*

INEC News 0
5, August 2025/Naija 247news The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a stern warning to political parties against launching early public campaigns for the 2027 General Election. According to INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi...

Abia State Declares Zero Cases of Cholera, Monkeypox

Public Health 0
5, August 2025/Naija 247news In a significant public health milestone, Abia State has announced that it is free from cholera and monkeypox. According to the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, recent tests and surveillance...

PDP’s Dominance Affirmed: Makinde Expresses Confidence in Aug 16 By-Election Victory

Political Party News 0
5, August 2025/Naija 247 news Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming August 16 by-election for the Ibadan North Federal Constituency. Makinde's...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp