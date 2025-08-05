How to Check Your 2025 WAEC WASSCE Results Online, via SMS, and Mobile App

5, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made it convenient for candidates to access their results online, via SMS, and through its mobile app. With the release of the 2025 WAEC WASSCE results, candidates can now check their scores using various methods. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check your results:

Checking Online: A Few Simple Steps

Candidates can check their results online by visiting the official WAEC portal at `www.waecdirect.org`. To do this, simply enter your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number, select the examination year as 2025, and choose your examination type. Next, input the Serial Number and PIN from your WAEC scratch card and submit to view your results. You can then save or print your result for future reference.

Checking via SMS: A Convenient Option

For those who prefer a more traditional method, WAEC also allows candidates to check their results via SMS. To do this, compose an SMS in the format `WAEC*ExamNumber*PIN*2025` and send it to 32327. You’ll be charged ₦30 per message, and your result will be delivered as an SMS reply, detailing your grades.

Using the WAEC Mobile App: A Modern Approach

The WAEC mobile app offers another convenient way to check your results. Simply download the official WAEC Result Checker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, enter your WAEC Examination Number and PIN, and tap “Check My Results” to view your scores. You can then download or screenshot your result for records.

Tips for a Smooth Result Check

To ensure a smooth result-checking experience, candidates are advised to have their WAEC Examination Number and scratch card details readily available. Additionally, candidates should ensure they have a stable internet connection or sufficient airtime for SMS checks.

In conclusion, checking your 2025 WAEC WASSCE results is a straightforward process that can be done online, via SMS, or through the WAEC mobile app. By following these simple steps, candidates can access their results conveniently and efficiently. With this guide, candidates can now check their results with ease and plan their next steps accordingly.

(www.naija247news. com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.