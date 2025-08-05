🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
APC NWC Holds Crucial Meeting in Abuja

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, AUGUST 2025/Naija 247news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) convened its 177th meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja today. The gathering, presided over by APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, focused on key party matters and ongoing political activities. With the party’s internal dynamics and external challenges taking center stage, the meeting is expected to shape the APC’s strategy in the coming weeks.

Party Leadership Crisis Takes Center Stage

The APC is currently grappling with a leadership crisis following the resignation of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as national chairman on June 27. The party is set to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday to deliberate on key issues, including the emergence of a substantive successor. The NWC meeting in Abuja is seen as a precursor to the NEC meeting, with party stakeholders closely watching the developments. Insiders hint that the meeting may have discussed potential candidates and strategies for ensuring a smooth transition.

Strengthening Party Operations

The APC NWC meeting also focused on strengthening party operations and strategy ahead of upcoming political events. With the party’s internal structures and external relations under scrutiny, the meeting is expected to yield crucial decisions that will impact the party’s fortunes in the short term. Party leaders are under pressure to demonstrate their ability to navigate the complex political landscape and deliver results for Nigerians.

Implications for Party’s Future

The outcome of the NWC meeting and the subsequent NEC meeting will have significant implications for the APC’s future. A successful leadership transition and effective party restructuring could position the APC for success in future elections. On the other hand, failure to address internal challenges could further erode the party’s already fragile support base. As the party navigates these challenges, stakeholders are keeping a close eye on developments.

Stakeholders’ Expectations

Stakeholders expect the APC leadership to demonstrate strong leadership and strategic vision in the coming weeks. The party’s ability to manage its internal conflicts and present a united front will be crucial in determining its electoral prospects. As the APC grapples with these challenges, Nigerians are watching with bated breath, hoping that the party will emerge stronger and more united.

In conclusion, the APC NWC meeting in Abuja marks a critical juncture in the party’s journey. As the party navigates its internal challenges and external pressures, the decisions taken at this meeting will have far-reaching implications for its future. With the NEC meeting just around the corner, stakeholders are eagerly awaiting the party’s next moves. Will the APC emerge stronger and more united, or will the leadership crisis tear it apart? Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

