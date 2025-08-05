🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Public Health

Abia State Declares Zero Cases of Cholera, Monkeypox

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, August 2025/Naija 247news

In a significant public health milestone, Abia State has announced that it is free from cholera and monkeypox. According to the State Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, recent tests and surveillance conducted by the state government have confirmed that there are no reported cases of these diseases in the state. This declaration is a testament to the state’s commitment to public health and safety.

Zero Cases Recorded

The state government has revealed that all 109 suspected cholera cases reported between January and June 2024 tested negative. Additionally, there have been no reported cases of monkeypox, diphtheria, Lassa fever, and yellow fever. The state’s surveillance and testing efforts have been robust, and the results are a clear indication of the effectiveness of the government’s public health initiatives.

Good Hygiene Practices Pay Off

The state government attributes its success in keeping these diseases at bay to the increasing level of hygienic practices among residents. The government has been working tirelessly to promote good hygiene, ensure access to safe drinking water, practice proper sanitation, and handle food safely. These efforts have paid off, and the state is now free from these diseases.

A Call to Sustain the Gains

The state government has urged citizens to maintain good hygiene practices to prevent future outbreaks. By sustaining the gains made so far, Abia State can continue to enjoy a disease-free status. The government remains committed to public health and safety, and its efforts will undoubtedly continue to yield positive results.

A Model for Public Health Excellence

Abia State’s achievement serves as a model for other states in Nigeria. The state’s commitment to public health and safety is a testament to the importance of effective governance and citizen engagement. As other states look to replicate Abia’s success, the state government remains open to sharing its best practices and expertise.

Implications for Economic Development

The absence of cholera and monkeypox in Abia State has significant implications for economic development. With a disease-free status, the state can attract more investments, promote tourism, and improve the overall quality of life for its citizens. The state government’s commitment to public health is a strategic move that will yield long-term benefits for the state’s economy and its people.

In conclusion, Abia State’s declaration of zero cases of cholera and monkeypox is a significant achievement that underscores the effectiveness of the government’s public health initiatives. The state’s commitment to promoting good hygiene practices and ensuring access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation has paid off. As the state continues to sustain these gains, it is poised to remain a model for public health excellence in the region.

