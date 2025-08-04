🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Yar’Adua Dumps APC, Slams Party’s Handling of Insecurity, Economy

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking move, Abubakar Sadiq Yaradua, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned from the party, citing its failure to protect Nigerians’ interests and abandonment of its foundational values. Yaradua’s resignation letter has sparked a fresh wave of criticism against the APC’s leadership.

A Scathing Criticism

Yaradua’s resignation letter was a scathing critique of the APC’s leadership, which he described as “bandits in government”. He specifically pointed to the worsening insecurity and economic hardship in the country, stating that he couldn’t support a government that imposes destructive economic policies and fails to address the needs of its citizens. According to Yaradua, the APC has abandoned its original mission and principles, which were meant to serve the masses.

Insecurity and Economic Hardship

The former APC stalwart highlighted the rising insecurity in the country, which has led to the loss of lives and property. He also slammed the government’s economic policies, which he said have worsened the economic situation, making life unbearable for Nigerians. Yaradua’s comments echo the sentiments of many Nigerians who are struggling to make ends meet.

New Chapter

In a surprise move, Yaradua announced that he would be joining the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party that he believes can deliver real change to Nigerians. This development is likely to add to the growing list of APC chieftains who have defected to other parties.

Implications for APC

Yaradua’s resignation is a significant blow to the APC, which has been grappling with internal crises and defections. The party’s leadership will need to take concrete steps to address the concerns of its members and the general public to prevent further defections. The APC’s inability to address these issues could lead to a loss of credibility and popularity.

Yaradua’s resignation and scathing criticism of the APC’s leadership is a wake-up call for the party to re-examine its priorities and policies. As the government continues to grapple with the challenges of insecurity and economic hardship, it is imperative that it listens to the voices of its citizens and takes bold steps to address their concerns. The question remains: can the APC salvage its reputation and regain the trust of Nigerians?

Future Prospects

The future prospects of the APC and its leadership will depend on their ability to respond to the growing criticisms and concerns of Nigerians. The party will need to demonstrate a commitment to serving the people and addressing the country’s pressing challenges. Only time will tell if the APC can recover from the latest blow and regain its footing.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

