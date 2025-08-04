🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Power & Politics

Wike Slams Atiku Over Party Defections

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his history of switching political parties. According to Wike, Atiku’s actions are driven by a desperate ambition to become president.

Desperation for Power

Wike’s comments suggest that Atiku’s party defections are motivated by a desire for power rather than ideology or principle. Atiku has indeed had a history of switching parties, which has raised questions about his political convictions.

Atiku’s Response

It’s unclear how Atiku will respond to Wike’s criticism. However, Atiku’s supporters might argue that his party defections are a pragmatic response to changing political circumstances.

Implications

The exchange between Wike and Atiku highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics, where party loyalty and ideology often take a backseat to personal ambition. As the country’s political landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Atiku and other politicians navigate these challenges.

Wike’s criticism of Atiku’s party defections raises important questions about political ambition and loyalty. As the debate continues, Nigerians will be watching to see how politicians like Atiku respond to these challenges.

Political Fallout

The criticism from Wike, a powerful minister, could have implications for Atiku’s political future. If Wike’s comments gain traction, it could damage Atiku’s reputation and make it harder for him to win over undecided voters.

Future Prospects

Atiku’s next move will be crucial in determining how this situation plays out. Will he respond directly to Wike’s criticism, or will he choose to ignore it? The outcome will likely have significant implications for his presidential ambitions.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Heavy Rainfall Ravages Ogbeozoma Community in Delta, Destroys Homes and Infrastructure
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Heavy Rainfall Ravages Ogbeozoma Community in Delta, Destroys Homes and Infrastructure

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Ogbeozoma, a riverine community in Delta State, leaving a trail of destruction and sparking fresh concerns about the region’s vulnerability to flooding and poor drainage...

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that the results were...

BVN Enrollment Hits 66.2 Million in July Amid Growing Push for Financial Inclusion

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the total number of Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria reached 66.2 million as of July 2025, according to new data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Naija247news gathered...

ADC Slams N712bn Lagos Airport Revamp Plan as Reckless and Insensitive

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticized the Federal Government’s proposed plan to spend N712 billion on the renovation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, describing the move as...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Heavy Rainfall Ravages Ogbeozoma Community in Delta, Destroys Homes and Infrastructure

Climate change 0
Naija247news reports that a torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Ogbeozoma, a riverine community in Delta State, leaving a trail of destruction and sparking fresh concerns about the region’s vulnerability to flooding and poor drainage...

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Education 0
Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that the results were...

BVN Enrollment Hits 66.2 Million in July Amid Growing Push for Financial Inclusion

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the total number of Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria reached 66.2 million as of July 2025, according to new data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Naija247news gathered...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp