Wike Insists PDP Crisis Persists Until South-South Congress Outcome Is Recognised

Naija247news reports that former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the internal crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is far from over until the outcome of the contentious South-South zonal congress is fully upheld.

Naija247news gathered that Wike, who has been a vocal figure in the ongoing party disagreements, made the declaration during a closed-door political gathering in Port Harcourt, where he reiterated that party unity must be rooted in respect for internal democratic processes.

According to Naija247news, Wike stressed that the refusal to recognize the duly elected officials from the South-South congress held earlier this year is a significant breach of the party’s constitution and a betrayal of trust among party faithful from the region.

Naija247news understands that the congress, which saw intense internal contestation, ended with the emergence of new zonal executives loyal to Wike’s political structure. However, factions within the PDP’s National Working Committee have since withheld recognition of the congress outcome, sparking widespread discontent.

Naija247news reports that Wike accused some party leaders of engaging in selective justice and warned that any attempts to undermine the decisions of zonal organs would only deepen the divide within the party.

“The PDP crisis is not over. It will not be over until the decisions of the South-South congress are respected. You cannot talk about reconciliation while ignoring the root cause of our grievances,” Wike was quoted as saying.

Naija247news gathered that the former governor called on the party’s national leadership to prioritize fairness and transparency if it hopes to recover from its pre-2023 general election fragmentation and remain a viable opposition.

Naija247news understands that Wike’s insistence on justice in the South-South remains part of a broader power struggle within the PDP, as various factions jostle for influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.