WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria.

Naija247news gathered that the results were announced by WAEC’s Head of Nigeria National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut, who confirmed that a total of 1,622,235 candidates sat for the examination, which was conducted nationwide between May and June 2025.

According to Naija247news, out of this figure, 76.36 percent, representing 1,239,082 candidates, obtained a minimum of five credits, including English Language and Mathematics, a key benchmark for university admission in Nigeria and other West African countries.

Naija247news understands that the performance marks a slight improvement compared to the 2024 results, where about 75.67 percent of candidates reached the same benchmark. The Council attributed the improved performance to enhanced supervision, better preparation by candidates, and the effectiveness of digital teaching tools introduced in recent years.

Naija247news reports that WAEC also disclosed that candidates can access their results online through the WAEC result-checking portal or via SMS, using their examination numbers and result checker pins provided during registration.

Meanwhile, Naija247news gathered that WAEC withheld results of 86,235 candidates due to various cases of examination malpractice. The Council noted that these cases are currently under investigation, and decisions will be communicated to the affected schools in due course.

Naija247news understands that stakeholders in the education sector have applauded the conduct of the 2025 examination, citing minimal disruptions and the early release of results as signs of increased efficiency.

WAEC further urged schools, parents, and candidates to ensure the safe keeping of their digital result slips, which remain valid for academic and job placement purposes.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.