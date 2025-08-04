🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Tinubunomics Policies

UNN Appoints Former Enugu SSG Simon Ortuanya as New Vice-Chancellor

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Simon Ortuanya, former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Naija247news gathered that Prof. Ortuanya’s appointment comes after a highly competitive selection process conducted by the university’s governing council, and he is expected to assume office officially in the coming weeks. His emergence marks a significant transition in the leadership of one of Nigeria’s premier tertiary institutions.

Naija247news understands that before this appointment, Prof. Ortuanya held the position of Secretary to the State Government under former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, where he played key roles in policy formulation, education development, and public sector reform.

According to Naija247news, Ortuanya is also a seasoned academic and legal scholar with a distinguished record in university teaching, research, and administration. He previously served as a lecturer at UNN before venturing into public service. His academic background and institutional familiarity are expected to help bridge policy and academic priorities at the university.

Naija247news reports that stakeholders within the university community and beyond have welcomed the appointment, describing it as a strategic move aimed at restoring stability, transparency, and academic excellence to the institution.

Prof. Ortuanya takes over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, whose tenure ends amid ongoing efforts to address infrastructural decay, staff welfare issues, and funding challenges at the institution.

Naija247news understands that education stakeholders are hopeful the new administration will foster innovation, deepen research partnerships, and prioritize student-centered policies to reposition UNN as a globally competitive institution.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has reaffirmed its commitment to university autonomy and academic merit in key appointments, signaling continued reforms in the country’s higher education sector.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Natasha’s suspension still intact, says Akpabio’s aide
Next article
ADC Slams N712bn Lagos Airport Revamp Plan as Reckless and Insensitive
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike Slams Atiku Over Party Defections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, August 2025/Naija 247 news Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his history of switching political parties. According to Wike, Atiku's actions are driven by...

Heavy Rainfall Ravages Ogbeozoma Community in Delta, Destroys Homes and Infrastructure

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that a torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Ogbeozoma, a riverine community in Delta State, leaving a trail of destruction and sparking fresh concerns about the region’s vulnerability to flooding and poor drainage...

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that the results were...

BVN Enrollment Hits 66.2 Million in July Amid Growing Push for Financial Inclusion

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the total number of Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria reached 66.2 million as of July 2025, according to new data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Naija247news gathered...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Wike Slams Atiku Over Party Defections

Power & Politics 0
4, August 2025/Naija 247 news Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his history of switching political parties. According to Wike, Atiku's actions are driven by...

Heavy Rainfall Ravages Ogbeozoma Community in Delta, Destroys Homes and Infrastructure

Climate change 0
Naija247news reports that a torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Ogbeozoma, a riverine community in Delta State, leaving a trail of destruction and sparking fresh concerns about the region’s vulnerability to flooding and poor drainage...

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Education 0
Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that the results were...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp