UNN Appoints Former Enugu SSG Simon Ortuanya as New Vice-Chancellor

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Professor Simon Ortuanya, former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, as the new Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Naija247news gathered that Prof. Ortuanya’s appointment comes after a highly competitive selection process conducted by the university’s governing council, and he is expected to assume office officially in the coming weeks. His emergence marks a significant transition in the leadership of one of Nigeria’s premier tertiary institutions.

Naija247news understands that before this appointment, Prof. Ortuanya held the position of Secretary to the State Government under former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, where he played key roles in policy formulation, education development, and public sector reform.

According to Naija247news, Ortuanya is also a seasoned academic and legal scholar with a distinguished record in university teaching, research, and administration. He previously served as a lecturer at UNN before venturing into public service. His academic background and institutional familiarity are expected to help bridge policy and academic priorities at the university.

Naija247news reports that stakeholders within the university community and beyond have welcomed the appointment, describing it as a strategic move aimed at restoring stability, transparency, and academic excellence to the institution.

Prof. Ortuanya takes over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Igwe, whose tenure ends amid ongoing efforts to address infrastructural decay, staff welfare issues, and funding challenges at the institution.

Naija247news understands that education stakeholders are hopeful the new administration will foster innovation, deepen research partnerships, and prioritize student-centered policies to reposition UNN as a globally competitive institution.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has reaffirmed its commitment to university autonomy and academic merit in key appointments, signaling continued reforms in the country’s higher education sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.