Tinubu Rewards D’Tigress with National Awards, $100,000 Each

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a grand gesture of appreciation, President Bola Tinubu has honored Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, with national awards and generous cash rewards for their historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket Championship. The President’s recognition of the team’s achievement is a testament to the growing importance of sports in Nigeria’s national development.

A Night to Remember

The recognition ceremony, which was attended by notable government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and the Wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, was a grand affair. Each player and technical crew member was awarded the prestigious Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) national honor, a recognition of their outstanding contribution to Nigerian sports.

Cash Rewards and Houses

In addition to the national honors, each player was awarded $100,000, while members of the technical crew received $50,000. The President also directed the allocation of three-bedroom flats to each player, coach, and technical crew member in the Renewed Hope Estate. This gesture is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to rewarding and motivating Nigerian athletes for their outstanding achievements.

A Boost to Nigerian Sports

The recognition of D’Tigress by President Tinubu is a significant boost to Nigerian sports. It sends a strong message to athletes across the country that their hard work and dedication will be rewarded. As Nigeria continues to produce talented athletes, the government’s support and recognition will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sports in the country

In conclusion, President Tinubu’s recognition of D’Tigress is a well-deserved tribute to their outstanding achievement. The national awards and cash rewards are a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication. As Nigerian sports continue to grow and flourish, the government’s support and recognition will be crucial in motivating athletes to achieve greater heights.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

