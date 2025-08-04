Tinubu Celebrates BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu at 65, Hails Him as a Nation Builder

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended warm birthday wishes to Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, on the occasion of his 65th birthday, describing him as a “builder in every sense of the word” whose contributions have significantly shaped Nigeria’s industrial and economic landscape.

Naija247news gathered that in a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu praised Rabiu’s legacy as a trailblazing entrepreneur and philanthropist who has not only transformed local manufacturing but also empowered thousands through his economic initiatives and social investments.

According to Naija247news, the President acknowledged Rabiu’s pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s productive sector, particularly in cement production, sugar refining, and agriculture. Tinubu stated that Rabiu exemplifies the spirit of enterprise and national service, having demonstrated remarkable commitment to building indigenous capacity and promoting self-reliance across critical sectors.

Naija247news understands that Rabiu, one of Nigeria’s most prominent industrialists, has steadily risen through the ranks to become one of Africa’s wealthiest and most respected business leaders. He is also the founder of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), which focuses on education, health, and social development across the continent.

President Tinubu described Rabiu as “a beacon of hope and excellence,” noting that his investments have contributed to national development while also inspiring a generation of young entrepreneurs. “Abdul Samad Rabiu has shown how vision, discipline, and integrity can create enduring legacies,” the statement read.

Naija247news reports that many stakeholders in Nigeria’s business and public sectors have also celebrated Rabiu’s milestone birthday, applauding his unwavering dedication to nation-building and philanthropy. Colleagues and partners across the private and public sectors joined in highlighting his humility, generosity, and resilience as qualities that distinguish him as more than just a businessman.

Naija247news understands that the 65th birthday of Abdul Samad Rabiu marks not only a personal achievement but also a moment of national appreciation for an individual whose influence continues to ripple across economic, social, and developmental spaces.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.