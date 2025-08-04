The North Is Not Marginalised, It Is Mobilised — Presidency Clarifies Tinubu’s Investment Strategy

Naija247news reports that the Presidency has dismissed claims of marginalisation of Northern Nigeria under the Bola Tinubu-led administration, insisting instead that the region is witnessing a phase of strategic economic mobilisation.

Naija247news gathered that this clarification follows recent criticisms from some northern commentators who alleged that the region had been sidelined in key federal appointments and infrastructure investments. In a statement addressing these concerns, the Presidency argued that such views misrepresent the true scope of ongoing and planned interventions targeted at the North.

According to Naija247news, the government stated that President Tinubu has consistently prioritized national equity in project distribution while deliberately positioning the North for long-term economic growth through infrastructure, agriculture, education, and social investment programmes.

Naija247news understands that major projects such as the Kaduna-Kano railway, the Sokoto hydropower project, the renewed agricultural mechanization initiative in Kebbi and Zamfara states, and the expansion of educational access across the northeast are part of the administration’s strategic northern agenda.

Naija247news reports that the Presidency noted that far from being marginalised, the North is benefitting from key policies intended to unlock its vast economic potential, particularly in areas of renewable energy, agro-processing, and regional trade routes.

“The North is not marginalised—it is being mobilised,” a senior presidency source reportedly said, reiterating the administration’s commitment to balanced national development. “What we are witnessing is not neglect, but intentional, scalable investments designed to address long-standing developmental challenges in northern Nigeria.”

Naija247news understands that President Tinubu’s recent visits to Borno, Niger, and Kaduna states were aimed at inspecting federal projects and engaging with northern stakeholders to align on the development agenda.

While regional political voices continue to raise concerns about inclusion, the Presidency urged Nigerians to focus on outcomes rather than optics, citing the growing federal budget allocations for northern infrastructure and social protection as evidence of commitment.

Naija247news gathered that the administration plans to unveil a northern economic acceleration plan in the coming months to consolidate existing interventions and attract both domestic and foreign private sector partners.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.