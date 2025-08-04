🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
South West

Ogun PDP endorses Tinubu for 2027 presidential election

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking turn of events, the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid for 2027. This endorsement comes as a surprise, given the PDP’s history as an opposition party to Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Endorsement

The Ogun PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 elections, Ladi Adebutu, and the party’s state chairman, Abayomi Tella, announced their support for Tinubu’s re-election bid. According to them, the President’s South-West heritage and leadership qualities make him an ideal candidate for the region. The endorsement was made during the campaign flag-off event for the party’s candidate, Hon. Bolarinwa Oluwole, in the Remo Federal Constituency bye-election for the House of Representatives.

Implications of the Endorsement

This development has raised eyebrows, with many questioning the implications for the PDP’s national agenda and the party’s chances in future elections. Will this endorsement lead to a mass defection of PDP members to the APC, or is it a strategic move to strengthen Tinubu’s re-election bid? The answers to these questions remain unclear, but one thing is certain – Nigerian politics just got a whole lot more interesting.

What’s Next?

As the country hurtles towards the 2027 general elections, this move could have far-reaching implications for the opposition party and the ruling APC. Will the PDP’s national leadership endorse this move, or will they distance themselves from the Ogun State chapter’s decision? The outcome of this development will be closely watched by political analysts and Nigerians alike.

Reactions Trail Endorsement

The endorsement has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some hailing it as a pragmatic move, while others have criticized it as a betrayal of the PDP’s core values. As the news spreads, it will be interesting to see how other PDP chapters and opposition parties react to this development.

Tinubu’s Next Move

President Tinubu’s reaction to the endorsement will also be crucial in determining the next course of action. Will he welcome the support, or will he maintain a distance, given the PDP’s history as an opposition party? Whatever his response, one thing is certain – this development has added a new layer of complexity to Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

