Natasha’s suspension still intact, says Akpabio’s aide

A controversy surrounding Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate has taken a new turn. According to Kenny Okolugbo, aide to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, court documents filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan herself reveal that the judgment she relies on didn’t nullify her suspension.

The Court’s Ruling

The Abuja Federal High Court had ruled that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension was excessive and ultra vires. However, Okolugbo pointed out that the court’s decision didn’t explicitly nullify the suspension. Akpoti-Uduaghan’s own appeal filings, specifically Ground 23, state that the trial judge failed to clearly pronounce the suspension nullified. This development has sparked debate about the interpretation of the court’s ruling.

Natasha’s Next Move

Okolugbo described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attempt to return to the National Assembly as a “premeditated stunt” and “media spectacle” without legal basis. He emphasized that the Senate’s decision to suspend Akpoti-Uduaghan wasn’t personal but based on Senate rules and the Constitution. Okolugbo also highlighted that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s bills, including one establishing the Federal Medical Centre in Ihima, progressed during her absence.

Senate’s Position

The Senate had offered Akpoti-Uduaghan a pathway to return by including a proviso in her suspension terms, requiring her to publicly apologize for her actions. This move was seen as a gesture of goodwill, but Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions suggest she may not be interested in taking this route. The Senate’s position remains firm, and it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

Implications

The controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension has implications for the Senate and the country’s legislative process. It highlights the need for clarity and consistency in the application of rules and regulations. The situation also raises questions about the role of the judiciary in interpreting the law and the potential for conflicting interpretations.

The controversy surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension highlights the complexities of Nigerian politics and the need for clarity in court decisions. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how Akpoti-Uduaghan will proceed and whether she will be able to return to the Senate. The ball is now in her court.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.