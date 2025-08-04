Keyamo: Atiku-Obi Ticket Under ADC Will Collapse Demographically

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has expressed skepticism about the viability of a potential Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi alliance under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 presidential election. According to Keyamo, such a ticket would collapse demographically, suggesting that it would not appeal to a broad enough range of voters across different regions and demographics in Nigeria.

Demographic Challenge

Keyamo’s comments highlight the demographic challenge that any presidential ticket would face in Nigeria’s diverse and complex electoral landscape. Nigeria is a country with over 250 ethnic groups and a large population, making it crucial for any presidential ticket to have broad appeal across different regions and demographics.

Implications for ADC

The ADC will need to carefully consider its options and choose a ticket that can appeal to a broad range of voters if it hopes to succeed in the 2027 presidential election. A ticket that collapses demographically, as Keyamo suggests the Atiku-Obi ticket would, would likely struggle to win widespread support and may not be viable in the election.

Electoral Dynamics

The 2027 presidential election will be shaped by a complex array of electoral dynamics, including the performance of various parties, the appeal of individual candidates, and the impact of campaign issues. The ADC will need to navigate these dynamics carefully if it hopes to make an impact in the election.

Atiku and Obi’s Popularity

While Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are both prominent figures in Nigerian politics, their popularity and appeal will be critical factors in determining the viability of a joint ticket. Keyamo’s comments suggest that their combined appeal may not be enough to overcome the demographic challenges facing the ticket.

Future Prospects

The future prospects of the ADC and its potential presidential ticket will depend on a range of factors, including the party’s leadership, its policy positions, and its ability to mobilize support across different regions and demographics. The party will need to carefully consider its options and develop a strategy that takes account of the complex electoral dynamics at play in Nigeria.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.