INEC News

INEC Warns Against Multiple Registrations

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, August 2025/Naija 2025news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cautioned voters in Bayelsa State against registering multiple times, warning that it is an offence punishable by law. Resident Electoral Commissioner Mallam Isah Ehimeakhe emphasized that multiple registration could attract a fine or imprisonment, as stipulated in Section 114(b) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Consequences of Multiple Registration

Ehimeakhe’s warning highlights the seriousness with which INEC views electoral offences. Multiple registration can undermine the integrity of the electoral process, and INEC is taking steps to prevent it. Voters are urged to comply with the law to avoid any consequences.

Importance of Credible Elections

The call by INEC is a reminder of the importance of credible elections in Nigeria’s democratic process. By preventing multiple registrations, INEC can ensure that the electoral process is transparent and fair.

Electoral Act 2022

Section 114(b) of the Electoral Act 2022 provides a clear framework for dealing with electoral offences, including multiple registration. INEC’s warning serves as a reminder to voters to familiarize themselves with the law and comply with its provisions.

INEC’s warning against multiple registrations is a timely reminder of the importance of electoral integrity. Voters in Bayelsa State and across Nigeria are urged to register once and comply with the law to ensure a credible electoral process.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

