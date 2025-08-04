🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Climate change

Heavy Rainfall Ravages Ogbeozoma Community in Delta, Destroys Homes and Infrastructure

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that a torrential downpour has wreaked havoc in Ogbeozoma, a riverine community in Delta State, leaving a trail of destruction and sparking fresh concerns about the region’s vulnerability to flooding and poor drainage infrastructure.

Naija247news gathered that the downpour, which lasted several hours over the weekend, resulted in the destruction of residential properties, farmlands, and local roads, leaving many residents stranded and in distress. The flooding also reportedly displaced several families and submerged key areas in the community.

According to Naija247news, eyewitnesses described the incident as one of the worst weather events the community has experienced in recent years. Residents recounted how floodwaters entered their homes in the early hours, damaging household items and forcing many to seek shelter with relatives and neighbors.

Naija247news understands that the poor state of the drainage system in Ogbeozoma, coupled with the low-lying topography of the area, has made the community particularly susceptible to seasonal flooding. Environmental experts have long warned about the need for proactive flood mitigation strategies in Delta’s riverine areas.

Naija247news reports that local leaders have appealed to the Delta State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to swiftly assess the damage and provide relief materials to affected families. Community heads also urged the government to prioritize drainage rehabilitation and flood prevention infrastructure to avert future disasters.

In addition to physical damages, Naija247news gathered that the flood has disrupted economic activities in the community, especially farming, fishing, and small-scale trading, which are the main sources of livelihood for residents.

Naija247news understands that several children and the elderly were among those most affected by the incident, with many households now exposed to health risks due to stagnant water and lack of clean drinking supplies.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths
Next article
Wike Slams Atiku Over Party Defections
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Wike Slams Atiku Over Party Defections

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
4, August 2025/Naija 247 news Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his history of switching political parties. According to Wike, Atiku's actions are driven by...

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that the results were...

BVN Enrollment Hits 66.2 Million in July Amid Growing Push for Financial Inclusion

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the total number of Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria reached 66.2 million as of July 2025, according to new data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Naija247news gathered...

ADC Slams N712bn Lagos Airport Revamp Plan as Reckless and Insensitive

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticized the Federal Government’s proposed plan to spend N712 billion on the renovation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, describing the move as...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Wike Slams Atiku Over Party Defections

Power & Politics 0
4, August 2025/Naija 247 news Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticized former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar over his history of switching political parties. According to Wike, Atiku's actions are driven by...

WAEC Releases 2025 WASSCE Results as Over 76% Secure Five Credits Including English, Maths

Education 0
Naija247news reports that the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released the results of the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates across Nigeria. Naija247news gathered that the results were...

BVN Enrollment Hits 66.2 Million in July Amid Growing Push for Financial Inclusion

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that the total number of Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria reached 66.2 million as of July 2025, according to new data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS). Naija247news gathered...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp