Fubara Loses Supporters to ADC Ahead of 2027 Elections

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, is facing a significant challenge as several of his supporters and loyalists have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a party that has gained traction among opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections. This development has raised questions about the stability of Fubara’s political structure and the potential implications for his future plans.

Mass Defection Raises Questions

According to sources, the defection of Fubara’s supporters to the ADC is a result of personal choices and a desire for new political opportunities. While some supporters may be looking up to their leaders, others are seeking fresh avenues to achieve their political goals. The ADC’s growing influence and appeal to opposition leaders have made it an attractive option for those seeking change.

Fubara’s Camp Remains Loyal

Despite the mass defection, Sydney Gbara, Publicity Secretary of the Fubara-led faction of the PDP in Rivers State, has downplayed the significance of the defections. Gbara emphasized that the party remains intact under Fubara’s leadership, stating that the governor’s supporters are still loyal to him and the PDP. However, the defections have undoubtedly raised concerns about Fubara’s future plans and the potential implications for his political career.

APC Extends Olive Branch

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken notice of Fubara’s situation and has extended an olive branch, urging him to defect to the ruling party and support President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. The APC believes that Fubara’s defection would strengthen his position and hasten his reinstatement. However, it remains to be seen whether Fubara will consider this option or remain loyal to the PDP.

Fubara’s Future Plans

As Fubara’s suspension is set to be lifted in September, speculation is rife about his future plans. Will he return to the PDP and reassert his leadership, or will he explore other options? The answer to this question will have significant implications for the political landscape of Rivers State and beyond.

The defection of Fubara’s supporters to the ADC is a significant development that raises questions about the stability of his political structure and the potential implications for his future plans. As the 2027 general elections approach, it will be interesting to see how Fubara navigates these challenges and whether he will remain loyal to the PDP or explore other options. One thing is certain, however: the next few months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Fubara’s political career. By carefully considering his options and making informed decisions, Fubara can position himself for success in the years ahead.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.