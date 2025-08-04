🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Economic Momentum Slows in July as Manufacturing Sector Takes Major Hit — NESG

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that Nigeria’s economic growth decelerated in July, with the manufacturing sector experiencing its sharpest contraction in recent months. This is according to the July 2025 edition of the Nigeria Economic Update released by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).

Naija247news gathered that the private-sector think tank flagged declining industrial performance, weak consumer demand, and persistent inflationary pressures as key factors behind the slowdown. The report reveals that overall economic performance weakened during the month under review, disrupting earlier signs of modest recovery recorded in the second quarter.

According to Naija247news, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for July dipped significantly, with activity falling below the benchmark threshold that separates growth from contraction. This drop represents the steepest decline recorded in the sector so far in 2025, underscoring the growing vulnerability of local manufacturers to exchange rate volatility, energy supply issues, and rising production costs.

Naija247news understands that the services sector also experienced a mild slump, although not as pronounced as the manufacturing segment. Key indicators suggest reduced customer orders and declining business optimism due to sustained currency instability and high logistics costs.

In addition, the NESG noted that inflationary pressures continued to erode household purchasing power, especially with food inflation remaining stubbornly high. Naija247news gathered that rising fuel costs and transport expenses further compounded the strain on businesses and consumers alike, weakening confidence and limiting growth prospects.

Naija247news reports that the group advised policymakers to prioritise strategies aimed at stabilising the exchange rate, ensuring energy reliability, and supporting domestic industries through targeted interventions. The NESG also stressed the need to address structural bottlenecks within the economy to enable businesses to scale sustainably.

The report concludes with a warning that without urgent reforms and pragmatic policy action, the economy may continue to underperform, undermining the objectives of the renewed hope agenda and threatening job creation efforts.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

