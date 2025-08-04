BVN Enrollment Hits 66.2 Million in July Amid Growing Push for Financial Inclusion

Naija247news reports that the total number of Bank Verification Number (BVN) enrollments in Nigeria reached 66.2 million as of July 2025, according to new data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

Naija247news gathered that the figure represents continued growth in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen the identity management framework within the financial system and bolster national financial inclusion targets. The BVN, introduced in 2014, serves as a unique biometric identifier for bank customers across the country.

According to Naija247news, the rising BVN registration figure is a reflection of increased awareness and demand for secure banking services amid the rising digitization of financial transactions. It also comes at a time when regulatory authorities have tightened compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) standards, linking BVN to all bank accounts to prevent fraud and identity theft.

Naija247news understands that despite the progress, the gap between BVN enrollment and Nigeria’s adult population, estimated at over 120 million, remains a critical concern for policymakers and stakeholders in the banking sector. Analysts warn that more needs to be done to bring underserved rural and low-income populations into the formal banking system.

Naija247news reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in partnership with banks and fintech platforms, has initiated various outreach and awareness campaigns, especially in remote communities, to encourage BVN registration and promote digital financial literacy.

While BVN registration is now a prerequisite for opening or maintaining bank accounts, Naija247news gathered that issues such as internet access limitations, data accuracy, and low literacy levels continue to hinder seamless enrollment in some parts of the country.

Industry experts have called on the CBN and NIBSS to simplify the registration process and leverage mobile platforms and agent networks to close the inclusion gap more effectively.

Naija247news understands that BVN data also plays a pivotal role in fraud detection, loan profiling, and account verification across Nigeria’s banking and fintech ecosystem, further underscoring its strategic relevance to the country’s financial infrastructure.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.