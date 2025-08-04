ADC Slams Tinubu Govt Over N712bn Airport Project

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has launched a scathing attack on the Federal Government’s decision to award a N712 billion contract for the rehabilitation of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. In a statement, the party described the project as “wasteful” and questioned the government’s priorities.

A Misplaced Priority

The ADC expressed concerns that the huge sum could be better utilized to address pressing infrastructure needs in other sectors, such as healthcare, education, and electricity. “Why should the government spend such a huge amount on a single project when many Nigerians are struggling to access basic necessities?” the party asked. The ADC emphasized the need for more prudent management of public resources, stressing that the government should prioritize projects that benefit the majority of Nigerians.

ADC’s Call for Rethink

The party called on the government to rethink its priorities and allocate resources more judiciously. “The government should focus on projects that will improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians, rather than indulging in grandiose projects that serve the interests of a few,” the ADC said. The party’s criticism highlights the ongoing debate about government spending and priorities.

Lack of Transparency

The ADC also expressed concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the project, questioning why the government is not providing detailed breakdowns of the costs and scope of the project. The party called for greater transparency and accountability in government contracting, emphasizing that citizens have a right to know how their tax money is being spent.

Broader Implications

The controversy surrounding the airport project has broader implications for the government’s economic policies and its relationship with citizens. As Nigerians continue to grapple with economic challenges, the government’s spending decisions will be under intense scrutiny. The ADC’s criticism is likely to resonate with many Nigerians who feel that the government is out of touch with their needs and concerns.

In conclusion,The ADC’s criticism of the N712 billion airport project raises important questions about the government’s priorities and management of public resources. As the government continues to allocate funds to various projects, it is crucial that it listens to the concerns of Nigerians and prioritizes projects that will benefit the majority. The government must demonstrate transparency and accountability in its dealings to regain the trust of the people.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.