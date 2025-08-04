🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Power & Politics

2027 Elections: Civil Society Group Tasks INEC on Reforms

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, August 2025/Naija 247 news

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections, the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (NCSSR) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to implement critical reforms to ensure credible polls. According to Engr. Yunusa Ya’u, Convener of NCSSR and Executive Director of Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD), the reforms are essential to restore Nigerians’ trust in the electoral process.

The Imperative of Electoral Reforms

Ya’u emphasized the need for the establishment of an Electoral Offenses Commission to prosecute electoral offenders, a National Election Logistics Agency to handle election logistics, and a Political Parties and Campaign Finance Commission to monitor campaign spending and enforce spending limits. These reforms, he argued, would help to address the perennial challenges of poor logistics management, electoral malpractices, and lack of transparency in campaign financing that have plagued Nigeria’s electoral process. Furthermore, Ya’u stressed the importance of electronic transmission of results, special courts for electoral offenses, and improved criteria for INEC appointments to ensure the credibility of the electoral process. For the next INEC chairman, Ya’u recommended non-partisanship, good character, election management expertise, transparency, and relevant experience as essential qualities.

The Way Forward

The NCSSR’s call for reforms is a timely reminder of the need for INEC to take bold steps to address the challenges facing the electoral process. By implementing these reforms, INEC can help to build trust in the electoral process and ensure that the 2027 elections are credible and reflective of the will of the Nigerian people. The civil society group’s proposals are a roadmap for INEC to follow in its quest for electoral reform.

Stakeholder Engagement

The success of these reforms will depend on the level of engagement between INEC, civil society groups, and other stakeholders. INEC must work closely with these groups to ensure that the reforms are comprehensive and effective. This will require a high level of transparency and accountability on the part of INEC, as well as a willingness to listen to and incorporate the views of stakeholders.

The 2027 elections will be a crucial test of Nigeria’s democratic credentials, and the implementation of these reforms will be vital to ensuring credible polls. INEC must prioritize these reforms and work towards creating an electoral environment that is free, fair, and transparent. Only then can Nigerians have confidence in the electoral process and the leadership that emerges from it. By taking these steps, INEC can help to build a more robust and credible electoral process that reflects the will of the Nigerian people.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

