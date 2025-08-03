United Capital Names Uche Ike as Chairman, Mordi and Nnorom Retire

Lagos, Nigeria – August 3, 2025 | Naija247news — In a significant governance development, United Capital Plc has announced the retirement of its Board Chairman, Professor Chika Mordi, and Non-Executive Director, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom. The boardroom reshuffle comes as part of the Group’s strategic succession plan and in strict compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent circular on director tenure and board structure for publicly listed and systemically important capital market entities.

Following this leadership transition, Mr. Uche Ike has been named the new Chairman of the Board of Directors, ushering in a new era of stewardship at one of Africa’s leading investment and financial services groups.

End of a Transformational Era

Prof. Chika Mordi, who joined United Capital’s board in January 2013 and assumed the Chairmanship in 2014, exits after over a decade of pivotal leadership. Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, appointed in January 2014, also bows out after years of impactful boardroom service. Both executives are credited with steering United Capital through a period of strategic transformation, robust growth, and strengthened corporate governance.

Their visionary leadership fostered the Group’s emergence as a pan-African financial powerhouse, with improved operational resilience and stakeholder value creation. The company has acknowledged their “invaluable contributions and unwavering commitment to excellence,” describing their retirement as the “culmination of successful tenures aligned with regulatory best practices.”

Uche Ike Takes the Helm

The appointment of Mr. Uche Ike as the new Board Chairman reflects United Capital’s commitment to continuity, regulatory alignment, and future-focused leadership. A seasoned finance professional, Mr. Ike brings over 30 years of banking experience across enterprise risk, regulatory compliance, audit, fraud management, and corporate governance.

Mr. Ike, a Chartered Accountant and MBA holder, previously served as Executive Director of Risk Management at UBA, where he also managed the bank’s New York branch operations. His global training includes executive programs at IMD (Switzerland), INSEAD (France), and Chicago Booth (USA). Before his elevation to Chairman, he led United Capital’s Board Risk and Investment Committee.

According to the Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, “We are deeply grateful to Prof. Chika Mordi and Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom for their outstanding service and transformational leadership. Their legacies are woven into United Capital’s success story. As we welcome Uche Ike as Chairman, we are confident that his depth of knowledge and strategic foresight will further our vision of becoming Africa’s foremost investment and financial services group.”

Commitment to Compliance and Sustainable Growth

The company emphasized that it remains resolutely committed to regulatory compliance, transparency, and accountability across its operations, describing this leadership shift as a proactive step toward long-term sustainability and governance excellence.

As the capital market adjusts to evolving regulatory frameworks and investor expectations, United Capital Plc appears poised for its next growth phase under Mr. Ike’s leadership—anchored by strong oversight, institutional discipline, and a pan-African growth mandate.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.