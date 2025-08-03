🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Opinion

To Manage University No Be Beans II By Prince Charles Dickson

By: Naija247news

Date:

In Nigeria, we say, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Over the past three years, the University of Jos (UniJos) has embodied this wisdom, transforming challenges into stepping stones through collective effort, visionary leadership, and an unyielding commitment to excellence. Under Vice-Chancellor Professor Tanko Ishaya’s stewardship, the institution has not only weathered storms but planted seeds of progress that now bloom across its campuses. This second installment of “To Manage University No Be Beans” celebrates these strides while reflecting on how to nurture them into lasting legacies.

The Power of Alumni: A Village Raising Its Own 

The Yoruba proverb, “A tree does not make a forest,” rings true in UniJos’ alumni engagement strategy. The Directorate of Alumni Relations, led by Naandye C. Dabugat, has turned graduates into pillars of progress. From Dashe Dingwur Garba securing NCC-funded researcher training to SOLAP Furniture Ltd’s donation of architectural tools, alumni have poured over ₦40 million into projects, including the Leave-a-Legacy initiative where final-year students gifted ₦12 million worth of computers. The newly launched Alumni Endowment Fund, already at ₦6.1 million, is a testament to their faith in the university’s future. Even as my friend and brother Gad Peter Shamaki continues to lead a new face of alumni relations.

Yet, as any farmer knows, “You do not stop planting because the harvest is good.” While, older alumni have shown remarkable generosity, younger graduates—digital natives brimming with fresh ideas—could be tapped through mentorship programs or tech-driven ventures. Imagine a “Digital Legacy Hub” where alumni worldwide virtually coach students or fund innovation labs. After all, “The young twig grows where the old branch falls.”

Bricks, Bytes, and Brains: Building for Tomorrow 

UniJos’ infrastructure strides read like a blueprint for rebirth. The Directorate of Physical Facilities completed 48 projects between 2023–2024, including hostels, lecture halls, and a Vaccine Production Lab. The Faculty of Natural Sciences Complex now stands as a citadel of learning, while the Centre for Gender and Women’s Studies (CGWS) drafted groundbreaking policies against sexual harassment. Even the Veterinary Teaching Hospital, despite a devastating 2022 fire, rose anew with a Biomedical Research Lab and advanced diagnostic tools.

But as our elders warn, “A house is not a home until it is lived in.” Maintenance and sustainability must follow construction. Solar-powered buildings, rainwater harvesting systems, and green campuses could future-proof these investments. Similarly, the new Faculty of Computing—set to launch in 2025—must prioritize digital literacy to bridge Nigeria’s tech gap. After all, “A well-sharpened machete cuts through the thickest bush.”

Partnerships: From Handshakes to Harvests

UniJos has mastered the art of collaboration, proving that “Two hands can hold more water than one.” The Anthony Nyong Climate Centre of Excellence (ANCCE) partnered with IOM on a $100,000 climate-migration project, while the TetFund Centre for Food Security trained 86 postgraduate students and 81 potato entrepreneurs. Internationally, Erasmus+ grants and French Embassy ties have opened doors for staff exchanges and e-health innovations.

However, partnerships must bear fruit beyond MoUs. The planned FabLab for local climate tech innovators should be fast-tracked to turn prototypes like solar dryers or biogas digesters into market-ready solutions. Likewise, the Alumni Relations’ hamper-branding initiative could evolve into a UniJos-made product line—think “Proudly UniJos” snacks or crafts—creating jobs and pride.

The Human Factor: Training Minds, Touching Lives 

At its core, a university’s greatness lies in its people. UniJos’ Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies has become a skills factory, training 500+ youths in robotics, AI, and agribusiness via NITDA and ITF partnerships. The Gender Centre celebrated women’s leadership by honoring Vice-Chancellor Ishaya for appointing two female principal officers, a first in the university’s history. Even students are leading change: the inaugural online SUG elections minimized chaos, while the Student-Work Scheme bridges academia and employment.

Yet, as the Igbo say, “A child who asks questions does not become a fool.” Why not expand these programs? A “UniJos Innovation Challenge” could reward student startups, while staff exchanges with institutions like South Korea’s Taekwondo collaborators might infuse global best practices. Additionally, CGWS’s Women Achievers’ Event should spotlight grassroots heroines—market leaders, peacebuilders—to inspire students beyond academia.

Room for Growth: Sharpening the Cutlass

No journey is without its potholes. While UniJos’ alumni fundraising is commendable, transparency portals could boost donor confidence. Infrastructure gaps persist: the Department of Urban Planning still needs 50 studio tables and a library. Moreover, despite ANCCE’s climate advocacy, the university lacks a sustainability office to coordinate green policies campus-wide.

Agricultural initiatives like the CBGE’s 100-hectare farm and TetFund’s soybean fields must also address Plateau’s farmer-herder tensions by integrating conflict-resolution training. As the Hausa proverb goes, “Peace is the mother of plenty.”

Conclusion: Sowing Seeds for the Next Generation 

To manage a university truly “no be beans,” but UniJos has shown that with “strong head” (vision) and “strong back” (hard work), even the rockiest soils yield harvests. As the VC’s tenure blossoms, the focus must shift from planting to pruning—ensuring initiatives outlive their founders. Let us build endowments, not just edifices; foster thinkers, not just graduates; and remember that “The moon moves slowly, but it crosses the town.”

In Part 3 and off course the final part of this my personal intervention on my alumni as a great Josite, we shall explore how alumni, students, and communities can co-own this journey. For now, let us toast to UniJos—a phoenix rising, not just from Jos' hills but from the collective resolve of its people. Ome mkpume! (Well done, sculptor!) as 50 years of this beautiful school beckons—May University of Jos win, may Nigeria win.

