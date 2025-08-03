🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
KadunaTop Stories

Tinubu’s Visit To Kaduna Marks Turning Point in National Unity and Security Agenda

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Kaduna has been described as a defining moment for his presidency, as the visit underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening national unity and accelerating security and economic development in the Northern region.

Naija247news gathered that the President’s engagement with traditional rulers, community leaders, and state officials during his stop in Kaduna was not only symbolic but deeply strategic, as it came amid heightened public concern over insecurity and economic challenges across the country.

According to Naija247news, President Tinubu assured stakeholders in Kaduna that his administration would not relent in tackling insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes destabilizing the region. He emphasized that no part of the country would be left behind in the drive to secure lives and livelihoods.

Naija247news understands that Tinubu’s speech in Kaduna also touched on the need for stronger regional cooperation to enhance intelligence gathering and foster peaceful coexistence. He reaffirmed that the Renewed Hope Agenda would be implemented fairly and equitably across all regions of the federation.

“The task of nation-building requires unity, discipline, and deliberate actions. I came to Kaduna not just as your president but as a partner in progress. Together, we will rebuild what has been broken and open new doors of opportunity,” Tinubu was quoted as saying.

Naija247news gathered that the visit comes at a time when the federal government is deepening military operations in the North-West and North-Central to neutralize terrorist groups and restore normalcy in rural communities. Analysts have described the President’s message in Kaduna as a strategic reassurance to the region, signaling a more focused intervention in regional stability.

Furthermore, Naija247news reports that local residents and political observers interpreted Tinubu’s body language and rhetoric during the visit as a turning point in his leadership style—more grounded, more responsive, and increasingly people-centered.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Gbajabiamila Urges Northern Ex-Lawmakers to Rally Behind Tinubu's Reform Agenda
