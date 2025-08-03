🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
SportsBasketball

Tinubu Hails D’Tigress After Afrobasket Triumph: “You’ve Brought Nigeria Honour”

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, for securing a place in the final of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket tournament, praising the players for bringing immense pride and honour to the nation.

Naija247news gathered that the president’s message of commendation came shortly after D’Tigress outclassed their semi-final opponents in a commanding display that affirmed their status as one of the continent’s basketball powerhouses.

According to Naija247news, Tinubu described the team’s performance as not only inspiring but a demonstration of true Nigerian spirit, resilience, and excellence on the global sports stage. “You’ve brought Nigeria honour. The whole country stands tall because of your dedication, discipline, and exceptional team spirit,” the president said in a statement released by the State House.

Naija247news understands that D’Tigress’ journey to the final has been marked by tactical brilliance, coordinated teamwork, and fierce determination. Their consistent success in the tournament has sparked widespread national excitement, especially as they eye a record fifth consecutive Afrobasket title.

Naija247news gathered that Tinubu also used the moment to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to sports development, especially women’s participation in athletics. He emphasized that the government would continue to invest in talent discovery and youth empowerment through sports.

“This is not just a win for basketball; it’s a victory for every young Nigerian girl with dreams. You have shown that with hard work and unity, anything is possible,” the president noted, while urging Nigerians to continue supporting the team as they prepare for the finals.

Naija247news reports that the team’s success has sparked celebrations across the country, with fans, sports stakeholders, and youth groups praising D’Tigress for being exemplary ambassadors. The Nigerian Basketball Federation also hailed the team’s mental fortitude and technical superiority throughout the tournament.

As D’Tigress gear up for the final clash, the nation watches in anticipation, hopeful that the team will once again lift the continental trophy and solidify their dominance in African women’s basketball.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

