“It’s a Game of Dirty Emotions,” Says Blessing CEO Amid Rumours of IVD’s Arrest

Naija247news reports that controversial social media personality and relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to viral rumours suggesting that celebrity auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, better known as IVD, has been arrested.

Naija247news gathered that the speculation spread across various gossip blogs and social media platforms earlier this week, with many alleging that IVD was apprehended in connection with the unresolved legal and domestic controversy surrounding the death of his wife, Bimbo.

However, Naija247news understands that in a swift reaction, Blessing CEO took to her social media page to debunk the reports, describing the narrative as a “game of dirty emotions” and accusing online critics of spreading falsehoods without verification.

According to Naija247news, Blessing CEO stated, “Nobody arrested IVD. It’s just the usual emotional blackmail and media trial. People need to learn how to separate facts from sentiments. This is a game of dirty emotions, and I refuse to be dragged.”

Naija247news reports that Blessing CEO has long been associated with the IVD case, having controversially defended the businessman during the peak of the public outcry in 2022. Her involvement led to widespread criticism, with many accusing her of obstructing justice and trivializing domestic violence.

Naija247news gathered that despite her controversial stance, Blessing maintains that her opinions are based on evidence and due process, rather than mob pressure or emotional narratives pushed by online commentators.

While there has been no official statement from the Nigeria Police Force confirming IVD’s arrest, Naija247news understands that the case remains under legal scrutiny, with intermittent court proceedings still ongoing in Lagos.

The rumoured arrest has reignited public discourse about the role of social media influencers in high-profile cases, particularly in matters involving gender-based violence and celebrity accountability. Many Nigerians have called for caution, urging both influencers and the public to allow the judicial system to run its course.

As of the time of filing this report, IVD has neither made a public statement nor appeared in any known detention record, leaving many questions unanswered. Naija247news will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.