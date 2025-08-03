Gbajabiamila Urges Northern Ex-Lawmakers to Rally Behind Tinubu’s Reform Agenda

Naija247news reports that the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to former lawmakers from northern Nigeria to extend their unwavering support to the president as he implements critical reforms across the nation.

Naija247news gathered that Gbajabiamila made the call in Abuja while addressing a gathering of ex-members of the National Assembly from the northern region under the banner of the Northern Caucus of the National Assembly Forum.

“President Tinubu has a national vision. He came in with a plan. He needs support, and I urge you, as former lawmakers, to allow him to finish what he has started,” Gbajabiamila said, reiterating that the support of seasoned politicians is crucial to sustaining reforms aimed at rebuilding the economy and securing the country.

According to Naija247news, the meeting served as a platform for the former legislators to engage in robust discussions around national development, unity, and policy direction. Gbajabiamila emphasized the critical role of institutional memory and legislative experience in guiding public discourse, especially in challenging economic times.

Naija247news understands that Gbajabiamila also called for political stability and unity of purpose, urging the former lawmakers to look beyond party or ethnic affiliations and focus on the common goal of national prosperity.

“Let us come together and strengthen this democracy. It is bigger than any individual. President Tinubu deserves the chance to implement his plans fully, and your support can help shape the narrative going forward,” he added.

Naija247news gathered that the forum of northern former lawmakers pledged to continue playing advisory and mobilization roles to ensure grassroots understanding of federal policies. They acknowledged the current administration’s difficult decisions on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, stressing the need for patience and broad-based national consensus.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.