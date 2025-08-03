🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
AbujaTop Stories

Gbajabiamila Urges Northern Ex-Lawmakers to Rally Behind Tinubu’s Reform Agenda

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has appealed to former lawmakers from northern Nigeria to extend their unwavering support to the president as he implements critical reforms across the nation.

Naija247news gathered that Gbajabiamila made the call in Abuja while addressing a gathering of ex-members of the National Assembly from the northern region under the banner of the Northern Caucus of the National Assembly Forum.

“President Tinubu has a national vision. He came in with a plan. He needs support, and I urge you, as former lawmakers, to allow him to finish what he has started,” Gbajabiamila said, reiterating that the support of seasoned politicians is crucial to sustaining reforms aimed at rebuilding the economy and securing the country.

According to Naija247news, the meeting served as a platform for the former legislators to engage in robust discussions around national development, unity, and policy direction. Gbajabiamila emphasized the critical role of institutional memory and legislative experience in guiding public discourse, especially in challenging economic times.

Naija247news understands that Gbajabiamila also called for political stability and unity of purpose, urging the former lawmakers to look beyond party or ethnic affiliations and focus on the common goal of national prosperity.

“Let us come together and strengthen this democracy. It is bigger than any individual. President Tinubu deserves the chance to implement his plans fully, and your support can help shape the narrative going forward,” he added.

Naija247news gathered that the forum of northern former lawmakers pledged to continue playing advisory and mobilization roles to ensure grassroots understanding of federal policies. They acknowledged the current administration’s difficult decisions on fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, stressing the need for patience and broad-based national consensus.

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”
Next article
Tinubu’s Visit To Kaduna Marks Turning Point in National Unity and Security Agenda
Agnes Ekebuike
Agnes Ekebuikehttp://Naija247news.com
Agnes Ekebuike is a dedicated Journalist and News Writer, I specialize in creating compelling and impactful content across a wide range of topics, including Business, Energy, Politics and Entertainment. With a strong focus on in-depth research, my work involves crafting well-researched news articles, feature stories, and other forms of content for diverse clients and publications. I am skilled in pitching innovative story ideas to editors, securing assignments that resonate with audiences, and providing insightful and timely reporting. I have experience conducting interviews with key sources, experts, and relevant individuals to capture authentic voices and perspectives.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu’s Visit To Kaduna Marks Turning Point in National Unity and Security Agenda

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Kaduna has been described as a defining moment for his presidency, as the visit underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening national unity and accelerating security...

Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the pro-Amaechi factional Chairman, Emeka Nwogu, describing him as an impostor. The party's authentic chairman, Ibezim Sam, has been recognized...

MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote...

Saint Lucian PM Backs Tinubu’s Visit Amid Criticism

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has come out in strong defense of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the Caribbean nation. Despite criticism from some quarters,...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Tinubu’s Visit To Kaduna Marks Turning Point in National Unity and Security Agenda

Kaduna 0
Naija247news reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to Kaduna has been described as a defining moment for his presidency, as the visit underscored his administration’s commitment to strengthening national unity and accelerating security...

Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”

Political Party News 0
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the pro-Amaechi factional Chairman, Emeka Nwogu, describing him as an impostor. The party's authentic chairman, Ibezim Sam, has been recognized...

MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp