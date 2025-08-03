🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Business NewsLagos

FCMB Group Reports N79.3bn H1 2025 Profit Before Tax, Up 23% YoY on Strong Net Interest Income, Digital Growth

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Lagos, Nigeria – August 3, 2025 | Naija247news — FCMB Group Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, reporting a profit before tax (PBT) of N79.3 billion, a 23% year-on-year (YoY) growth, driven by a surge in net interest income and improved asset yields.

Gross Revenue Surges by 41.3%

Gross earnings rose significantly to N529.2 billion, up from N374.5 billion in H1 2024, fueled primarily by a 70.3% increase in interest income. However, non-interest income declined by 35.1%, mainly due to a sharp drop of N36.6 billion in FX revaluation gains compared to the prior year.

Net Interest Income Nearly Doubles

Net interest income rose 95.3% YoY, from N106.2 billion to N207.4 billion. This performance was underpinned by an improvement in the yield on earning assets to 20.2% and a rise in net interest margin (NIM) to 9.1%, up from 6.3% in 2024.

Digital Revenues Drive Momentum

Digital revenues advanced by 60% YoY, hitting N73.6 billion, up from N46 billion in the same period last year. FCMB’s digital businesses — payments, lending, and wealth services — now contribute 13.9% of total revenue, reflecting the Group’s aggressive push into tech-driven financial services.

Operating Expenses and Cost Management

Operating expenses rose 46.1% to N153.2 billion, impacted by inflationary pressures, personnel cost increases, regulatory charges, and tech investments. Despite the cost pressures, the cost-to-income ratio improved to 57%, from 59.9% in FY 2024, signaling better operational efficiency.

Impairment and Loan Quality

Net impairment losses surged to N36.2 billion due to FCMB’s exit from the CBN’s loan forbearance regime, raising the cost of risk to 2.8%, from 1.8% in 2024. Nonetheless, the Group remains committed to maintaining asset quality amid shifting macro conditions.

Profit After Tax and Segment Performance

Profit after tax also climbed 23% YoY, closing at N73.4 billion. Segment contributions to Group PBT were led by:

  • Banking Group: 82% of PBT, up 41.3%

  • Consumer Finance: 11.6%, up 54.5%

  • Investment Management: 4.8%, up 10%

  • Investment Banking: 1.4%, down 48.9% due to the absence of a prior one-off divestment gain

Stronger Balance Sheet and Capital Growth

FCMB’s balance sheet showed a 6.9% expansion to N7.54 trillion in total assets. Loans and advances grew modestly by 1.1% to N2.38 trillion, while customer deposits rose 5.6% to N4.55 trillion, driven by a healthier deposit mix — 69.3% low-cost deposits, up from 57.5%.

Assets under management (AUM) increased 15.5% to N1.58 trillion, and capital market transactions surged over 600% YoY, with N2.97 trillion raised for clients through its investment banking subsidiary.

NIM Improves as Capital Programme Progresses

The net interest margin jumped from 7.9% in Q1 to 10.1% in Q2, reflecting optimized capital deployment and lower funding costs. Following its N144.6 billion public capital raise in 2024, FCMB confirmed that the CBN has verified the second phase — a N22.5 billion mandatory convertible note, which will increase the company’s outstanding shares to approximately 42.8 billion.

Further capital raise phases are underway as the Group moves to meet CBN’s new minimum capital threshold to preserve its international banking license.

Outlook

FCMB Group says it remains focused on enhancing operational efficiency, expanding its digital and retail franchises, and sustaining strong earnings momentum into the second half of 2025.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

