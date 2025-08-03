EXCLUSIVE: NNPC CEO Under Fire as Alleged Deals with Atiku’s Son-in-Law Trigger Internal Scrutiny

Naija247news reports that the future of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, is currently uncertain, following revelations of questionable business engagements allegedly involving a close relative of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija247news gathered that Kyari is facing growing internal pressure amid claims of high-level deals and unofficial arrangements reportedly struck with Atiku’s son-in-law. These transactions, according to insider sources, are now raising eyebrows within the presidency, fueling speculation about a possible shake-up in the NNPC leadership.

According to Naija247news, the presidency is said to be closely monitoring the situation, especially as the Tinubu administration continues its broader review of legacy appointments and strategic partnerships across critical sectors, including oil and gas. Sources reveal that some members of the President’s inner circle are concerned that the alleged links could pose a reputational risk and compromise the administration’s posture on transparency and reform in the petroleum industry.

Naija247news understands that the said deals allegedly involved strategic asset divestments and financing arrangements that bypassed full regulatory oversight. Although no official statement has been issued by the NNPC or the presidency, high-level meetings are reportedly ongoing, with discussions centering on possible replacements should the decision to relieve Kyari be finalized.

Naija247news gathered that the developments have already unsettled key stakeholders within the national oil company, with some senior officials reportedly distancing themselves from recent policy moves believed to have been influenced by external political interests.

Sources further disclosed that Kyari, who has been at the helm of the NNPC since 2019 and oversaw its transition into a limited liability company under the Petroleum Industry Act, may be asked to step aside if investigations into the alleged dealings establish any wrongdoing or conflict of interest.

Naija247news reports that the issue is also drawing attention from civil society watchdogs and industry analysts, many of whom are calling for greater transparency and accountability in the management of Nigeria’s oil sector.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.