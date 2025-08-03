APC Diaspora Chapter Declares Support for New Chairman Yilwatde

Naija247news reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) diaspora chapter has formally declared its support for the party’s newly appointed national chairman, Alhaji Yilwatde, in a show of solidarity aimed at reinforcing unity within the ruling party’s ranks.

Naija247news gathered that the endorsement came following a virtual meeting of diaspora stakeholders and chapter leaders from Europe, North America, and parts of Asia and Africa. During the meeting, participants expressed confidence in Yilwatde’s leadership capacity and pledged to align their activities with the party’s renewed commitment to discipline, strategic engagement, and inclusive governance.

According to Naija247news, the diaspora chapter’s leadership commended the national executive committee for selecting a leader with a reputation for stability and bridge-building within the party. They also urged members across the globe to rally around the new chairman and intensify efforts to mobilize support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija247news understands that the diaspora chapter plays a crucial role in the APC’s broader international outreach and campaign strategy, especially in shaping narratives among Nigerians in the diaspora and mobilizing resources during election cycles.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the diaspora group reaffirmed its loyalty to the ideals of the party and stressed the importance of effective collaboration between home-based and overseas structures to ensure seamless communication and policy alignment.

Naija247news reports that under the leadership of Alhaji Yilwatde, the party is expected to recalibrate its internal processes, expand its grassroots engagement, and enhance international liaison through structured diaspora involvement. Key voices in the meeting emphasized the need to promote transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation as central themes of Yilwatde’s tenure.

The group further called on party stakeholders to set aside internal divisions and focus on common goals, particularly as the party gears up for critical national and sub-national contests.

Naija247news gathered that arrangements are already being made for a global diaspora town hall with the new chairman, where pressing issues and collaborative strategies will be discussed.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.