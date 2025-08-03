Africa Prudential Bids Farewell to Pioneer MD/CEO, Peter Ashade, as Board Announces Retirement Effective July 31

Lagos, Nigeria – August 3, 2025 | Naija247news — Africa Prudential Plc has officially announced the retirement of Mr. Peter Ashade from its Board of Directors, effective July 31, 2025 — bringing to a close nearly two decades of transformative leadership and boardroom stewardship.

The retirement notice, filed in accordance with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Rulebook disclosure requirements, signals the end of an era for the pioneering figure who has played a foundational role in the company’s history since its inception.

Mr. Ashade was the company’s first Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, steering Africa Prudential from its establishment in 2006 until 2018. He voluntarily stepped down from executive duties to assume a Non-Executive Director position later that same year, where he continued to contribute to board-level strategy and corporate governance.

Widely regarded as a visionary leader, Mr. Ashade was instrumental in defining Africa Prudential’s market positioning as a leading share registration and investor services firm, particularly through its digital transformation journey in the Nigerian capital market.

In a statement issued by the Board, Africa Prudential expressed profound gratitude for Mr. Ashade’s “exemplary leadership, visionary insight, and unwavering dedication to the company’s long-term success.” The statement described his legacy as one that will remain “etched in the DNA of the company’s evolution and sustained growth trajectory.”

Mr. Ashade’s exit marks a symbolic milestone in Africa Prudential’s corporate journey, as the firm prepares for a new phase of strategic leadership amid evolving market realities and digital innovation.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.