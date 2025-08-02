🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
RiversSouth South

South-South Leaders Urge Tinubu to Reinstate Fubara

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bold move, leaders, activists, and stakeholders from the South-South geopolitical zone have called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, whom they claim was unconstitutionally suspended. The group is urging the President to take immediate action, rather than waiting for the September 18 deadline, and restore Fubara to his rightful position as Governor of Rivers State.

A Call for Restoration

The South-South leaders are adamant that Fubara’s suspension was a blatant disregard for the Constitution and the democratic process. They argue that the President’s actions have caused instability in the state and undermined the will of the people who elected Fubara as their governor. The group is therefore calling on Tinubu to respect the Constitution and restore Fubara to office without further delay.

Constitutional Crisis

The crisis in Rivers State has sparked a heated debate about the limits of executive power and the rule of law. Fubara’s suspension has raised questions about the President’s authority to intervene in state affairs and the potential consequences for democracy in Nigeria. The South-South leaders are clear in their stance: Fubara must be reinstated, and the Constitution must be upheld.

Implications for Democracy

The outcome of this crisis will have far-reaching implications for democracy in Nigeria. If the President’s actions are allowed to stand, it could set a precedent for future interventions in state affairs, undermining the autonomy of state governments and the will of the people. On the other hand, if Fubara is reinstated, it could be seen as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

A Call to Action

The South-South leaders are not just calling for Fubara’s reinstatement; they are also urging Nigerians to stand up for their democratic rights. They argue that the fate of democracy in Nigeria depends on the actions of its citizens and the willingness of leaders to uphold the Constitution. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the President will respond to the call for Fubara’s reinstatement.

The call for Fubara’s reinstatement is a timely reminder of the importance of respecting the Constitution and the democratic process. As the President considers the South-South leaders’ plea, it is essential that he prioritizes the rule of law and the will of the people. The fate of Rivers State and the stability of the country hang in the balance, and it is crucial that the President takes the right course of action.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Kemi Badenoch: I Don’t Identify as Nigerian
Next article
PDP Now APC Department? Melaye’s Explosive Claim
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Katsina Governor Mourns Aide, Nasidi Danladi Garki

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed profound sadness over the death of his Special Adviser on Community Development, Hon. Nasidi Danladi Garki, who passed away on Saturday,...

Dangote Refinery Recognized as Critical National Asset by Stakeholders

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery has been officially described as a critical national asset by government stakeholders, industry leaders, and policy experts who have praised its strategic significance to Nigeria’s economic and energy...

Defence Chief Reveals Military Strategy Shift to End Plateau Insecurity

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian military is undergoing a critical review of its operational approach in Plateau State, with the aim of permanently addressing the lingering insecurity that has plagued parts of the region for...

PDP Sets Stage for Fresh Elections in 13 States

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/ Naija 247 news The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a new schedule for electing fresh party executives in 13 states across the country. This development is part of the party's efforts...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Katsina Governor Mourns Aide, Nasidi Danladi Garki

North West 0
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed profound sadness over the death of his Special Adviser on Community Development, Hon. Nasidi Danladi Garki, who passed away on Saturday,...

Dangote Refinery Recognized as Critical National Asset by Stakeholders

Lagos 0
Naija247news reports that the multi-billion-dollar Dangote Refinery has been officially described as a critical national asset by government stakeholders, industry leaders, and policy experts who have praised its strategic significance to Nigeria’s economic and energy...

Defence Chief Reveals Military Strategy Shift to End Plateau Insecurity

The Nation 0
Naija247news reports that the Nigerian military is undergoing a critical review of its operational approach in Plateau State, with the aim of permanently addressing the lingering insecurity that has plagued parts of the region for...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp