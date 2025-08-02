South-South Leaders Urge Tinubu to Reinstate Fubara

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a bold move, leaders, activists, and stakeholders from the South-South geopolitical zone have called on President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, whom they claim was unconstitutionally suspended. The group is urging the President to take immediate action, rather than waiting for the September 18 deadline, and restore Fubara to his rightful position as Governor of Rivers State.

A Call for Restoration

The South-South leaders are adamant that Fubara’s suspension was a blatant disregard for the Constitution and the democratic process. They argue that the President’s actions have caused instability in the state and undermined the will of the people who elected Fubara as their governor. The group is therefore calling on Tinubu to respect the Constitution and restore Fubara to office without further delay.

Constitutional Crisis

The crisis in Rivers State has sparked a heated debate about the limits of executive power and the rule of law. Fubara’s suspension has raised questions about the President’s authority to intervene in state affairs and the potential consequences for democracy in Nigeria. The South-South leaders are clear in their stance: Fubara must be reinstated, and the Constitution must be upheld.

Implications for Democracy

The outcome of this crisis will have far-reaching implications for democracy in Nigeria. If the President’s actions are allowed to stand, it could set a precedent for future interventions in state affairs, undermining the autonomy of state governments and the will of the people. On the other hand, if Fubara is reinstated, it could be seen as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

A Call to Action

The South-South leaders are not just calling for Fubara’s reinstatement; they are also urging Nigerians to stand up for their democratic rights. They argue that the fate of democracy in Nigeria depends on the actions of its citizens and the willingness of leaders to uphold the Constitution. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the President will respond to the call for Fubara’s reinstatement.

The call for Fubara’s reinstatement is a timely reminder of the importance of respecting the Constitution and the democratic process. As the President considers the South-South leaders’ plea, it is essential that he prioritizes the rule of law and the will of the people. The fate of Rivers State and the stability of the country hang in the balance, and it is crucial that the President takes the right course of action.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.