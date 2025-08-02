🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Saint Lucian PM Backs Tinubu’s Visit Amid Criticism

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has come out in strong defense of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the Caribbean nation. Despite criticism from some quarters, Pierre believes the visit was a significant step towards strengthening diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia. The visit saw the two leaders commit to establishing formal diplomatic ties and signing memoranda of understanding (MOUs) to enhance cooperation in areas such as education, culture, economics, and social development.

The Prime Minister slammed critics, describing their reactions as “shameful and disgraceful”. According to Pierre, the criticism stems from lingering effects of colonialism and self-hatred. He emphasized that the visit was an opportunity for unity and renewed African pride, rather than division. The visit has sparked a debate about the significance of diplomatic relations between nations and the importance of cultural exchange.

The Saint Lucian government has been criticized by the United Workers Party, an opposition party, for lack of transparency regarding the visit’s costs and disruptions caused by temporary airport and road closures. However, Pierre remains confident that the benefits of the visit far outweigh the costs. As the two nations move forward, it remains to be seen how their newfound partnership will impact the lives of their citizens.

The visit marks a new era of cooperation between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, with both nations committed to working together to promote economic development and cultural exchange. Pierre’s defense of Tinubu’s visit is a testament to the power of diplomacy in strengthening international relations.

A Boost to Economic Ties

The visit is expected to boost economic ties between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, with both nations exploring opportunities for trade and investment. The two countries have signed agreements to enhance cooperation in areas such as agriculture, tourism, and energy, which is expected to create new opportunities for businesses and investors.

A New Chapter in Relations

The visit has opened a new chapter in the relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, with both nations committed to working together to promote peace, stability, and prosperity. As the two nations move forward, it is expected that their partnership will have a positive impact on the region and beyond.

Diplomacy Triumphs Over Criticism

In conclusion, the Saint Lucian PM’s defense of Tinubu’s visit highlights the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding between nations. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, it is clear that diplomacy will play a key role in shaping the future of international relations.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

