PDP Sets Stage for Fresh Elections in 13 States

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/ Naija 247 news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a new schedule for electing fresh party executives in 13 states across the country. This development is part of the party’s efforts to strengthen its internal democracy and rebuild its structures in various states.

A New Beginning for PDP in 13 States

The affected states include Adamawa, Borno, Cross River, Edo, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Oyo, Plateau, and Sokoto. According to the PDP’s timetable, the electoral process will commence with a membership registration drive, which will run from August 1 to August 30, 2025. This will be followed by the sale of nomination and ad-hoc forms for intending aspirants from August 18 to August 29, 2025. The submission of forms will close on September 5, 2025. The party will then hold ward congresses on September 13, 2025, to elect ward executives and three ad-hoc delegates. Local government congresses will take place on September 20, 2025, to elect LGA executives and national delegates. Finally, state congresses will be held on September 27, 2025, to produce new state executives.

A Fresh Start

The PDP’s decision to hold fresh elections in these states is a welcome development, as it will give party members an opportunity to choose their leaders and shape the party’s direction. The success of this exercise will depend on the party’s ability to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections. As the PDP embarks on this new journey, it is expected that the party will emerge stronger and more united, ready to take on the challenges of the 2027 general elections.

The Road Ahead

As the PDP prepares for this crucial exercise, it is essential that all stakeholders prioritize transparency, fairness, and inclusivity. The party’s leadership must ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunities to participate in the electoral process, and that the elections are conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution and guidelines. By doing so, the PDP can build trust and confidence among its members and stakeholders, and emerge stronger and more united.

Implications for 2027 Elections

The outcome of these elections will have significant implications for the PDP’s prospects in the 2027 general elections. A well-conducted election will enable the party to present a united front, with leaders who are accountable to the party members and stakeholders. This, in turn, will enhance the party’s chances of success in the elections, and enable it to provide a credible alternative to the ruling party. As the PDP takes this important step, it is well-positioned to reclaim its status as a major player in Nigerian politics.

The PDP’s decision to hold fresh elections in 13 states is a significant step towards rebuilding the party’s structures and strengthening its internal democracy. As the party prepares for this important exercise, it is crucial that all stakeholders work together to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. With this development, the PDP is poised to emerge stronger and more united, ready to take on the challenges of the 2027 general elections.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

