PDP Now APC Department? Melaye’s Explosive Claim

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

In a shocking revelation, Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been reduced to a mere department of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). According to Melaye, the PDP is now taking directives from the Presidency, including dates for its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) meetings.

A Party in Crisis?

Melaye’s claim has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, raising serious questions about the independence and autonomy of the PDP. If true, this would mean that the party is no longer in control of its own affairs, but rather beholden to the whims of the ruling APC. The implications of this are far-reaching, and could potentially undermine the PDP’s ability to function as a credible opposition party. Melaye’s allegations have sparked a heated debate about the state of Nigeria’s democracy and the role of opposition parties in holding the government accountable.

The PDP’s Response

The PDP has yet to officially respond to Melaye’s allegations, but the claim has already sparked a division within the party. Some members have come out to deny the allegations, while others have expressed concerns about the party’s relationship with the Presidency. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the PDP will address these serious allegations and restore confidence in its ability to function as an independent opposition party.

Implications for Democracy

If Melaye’s allegations are true, the implications for Nigeria’s democracy could be severe. A weakened opposition party would give the ruling APC unchecked power, potentially leading to abuses of authority and further erosion of democratic institutions. The situation bears close watching, as it could have significant implications for the future of democracy in Nigeria.

A Call for Transparency

In light of Melaye’s allegations, there is a growing call for transparency and accountability within the PDP. Party members and supporters are demanding answers about the party’s relationship with the Presidency and the extent to which it is influenced by the ruling APC. As the party navigates this crisis, it must prioritize transparency and accountability to restore confidence in its ability to function as a credible opposition party.

The PDP must respond to Melaye’s allegations and clarify the nature of its relationship with the Presidency. The party’s independence and autonomy are crucial to its ability to hold the government accountable and provide a credible alternative to the ruling APC. As the situation unfolds, Nigerians will be watching closely to see how the PDP responds to these serious allegations.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

