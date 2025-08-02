PDP Hits Back at Okpebholo Over Benin-Asaba Road Project Claim

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly rebuked Governor Monday Okpebholo for claiming credit for initiating the Benin-Asaba Expressway project. According to the PDP, the project was conceived and finalized under the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The PDP described Okpebholo’s claim as “misleading assertions” and “political propaganda,” stating that the governor’s narrative distorts public records. The party revealed that the project was part of the Federal Government’s Highway Development and Management Initiative, with a N228 billion concession agreement signed in January 2024 between Obaseki’s administration and Triple A Infrastructure, InfraCorp, and Africa Plus Partners. The PDP alleged that the project’s execution was strategically delayed by the APC-led Federal Government for political reasons, particularly to coincide with the buildup to the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election.

The PDP has urged Okpebholo to focus on initiating original projects rather than taking credit for inherited ones. The party also commended the Obaseki-led administration for its efforts in developing the state’s infrastructure. The PDP’s reaction has sparked a fresh wave of debate in Edo State politics, with many wondering if Okpebholo’s administration has anything to show for its time in office.

The Benin-Asaba Expressway project is one of the most anticipated infrastructure projects in Edo State, and its completion is expected to boost economic activities in the region. As the project progresses, it remains to be seen how Okpebholo’s administration will manage the expectations of the people.

Reactions Trail PDP’s Statement

The PDP’s statement has generated mixed reactions from Edo residents, with some commending the party for speaking truth to power, while others believe that the party’s reaction is a mere political posturing. Some APC supporters have also weighed in, accusing the PDP of trying to deflect attention from the current administration’s achievements.

Okpebholo’s Administration Under Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding the Benin-Asaba Expressway project has put Okpebholo’s administration under intense scrutiny, with many calling on the governor to prioritize transparency and accountability in governance. As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the people of Edo State deserve to know the truth about their state’s infrastructure projects and the individuals behind them.

The PDP’s reaction has brought to the fore the need for accurate information and transparency in governance.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.