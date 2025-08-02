🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
Shop Amazon through us at no extra cost, and help Naija247news grow with every purchase.

🛒 Shop Amazon Now

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Naija247news earns from qualifying purchases.

Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political Party News

PDP Hits Back at Okpebholo Over Benin-Asaba Road Project Claim

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has strongly rebuked Governor Monday Okpebholo for claiming credit for initiating the Benin-Asaba Expressway project. According to the PDP, the project was conceived and finalized under the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The PDP described Okpebholo’s claim as “misleading assertions” and “political propaganda,” stating that the governor’s narrative distorts public records. The party revealed that the project was part of the Federal Government’s Highway Development and Management Initiative, with a N228 billion concession agreement signed in January 2024 between Obaseki’s administration and Triple A Infrastructure, InfraCorp, and Africa Plus Partners. The PDP alleged that the project’s execution was strategically delayed by the APC-led Federal Government for political reasons, particularly to coincide with the buildup to the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election.

The PDP has urged Okpebholo to focus on initiating original projects rather than taking credit for inherited ones. The party also commended the Obaseki-led administration for its efforts in developing the state’s infrastructure. The PDP’s reaction has sparked a fresh wave of debate in Edo State politics, with many wondering if Okpebholo’s administration has anything to show for its time in office.

The Benin-Asaba Expressway project is one of the most anticipated infrastructure projects in Edo State, and its completion is expected to boost economic activities in the region. As the project progresses, it remains to be seen how Okpebholo’s administration will manage the expectations of the people.

Reactions Trail PDP’s Statement

The PDP’s statement has generated mixed reactions from Edo residents, with some commending the party for speaking truth to power, while others believe that the party’s reaction is a mere political posturing. Some APC supporters have also weighed in, accusing the PDP of trying to deflect attention from the current administration’s achievements.

Okpebholo’s Administration Under Scrutiny

The controversy surrounding the Benin-Asaba Expressway project has put Okpebholo’s administration under intense scrutiny, with many calling on the governor to prioritize transparency and accountability in governance. As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the people of Edo State deserve to know the truth about their state’s infrastructure projects and the individuals behind them.

The PDP’s reaction has brought to the fore the need for accurate information and transparency in governance.

(www.naija247news.com)

The shortcode is missing a valid Donation Form ID attribute.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
APGA, APC Supporters Clash Over Billboard Saga in Anambra
Next article
NNPP’s Kwankwaso Declares PDP Dead, Eyes 2027 Presidency
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the pro-Amaechi factional Chairman, Emeka Nwogu, describing him as an impostor. The party's authentic chairman, Ibezim Sam, has been recognized...

MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote...

Saint Lucian PM Backs Tinubu’s Visit Amid Criticism

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has come out in strong defense of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the Caribbean nation. Despite criticism from some quarters,...

Burna Boy’s ‘Love’ Tops TCL Radio Picks as Adekunle Gold’s ‘Coco Money’ Makes Strong Debut

Agnes Ekebuike Agnes Ekebuike -
Naija247news reports that Burna Boy's chart-topping single "Love" has clinched the number one spot on this week's TCL Radio Picks, maintaining the Afro-fusion star's dominance in Nigeria’s vibrant music landscape. Naija247news gathered that the chart...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Rivers APC crisis: Party leadership rejects pro-Amaechi factional chair as impostor”

Political Party News 0
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has rejected the pro-Amaechi factional Chairman, Emeka Nwogu, describing him as an impostor. The party's authentic chairman, Ibezim Sam, has been recognized...

MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

Top Stories 0
Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote...

Saint Lucian PM Backs Tinubu’s Visit Amid Criticism

Power & Politics 0
2, August 2025/Naija 247 news The Saint Lucian Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, has come out in strong defense of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu's recent visit to the Caribbean nation. Despite criticism from some quarters,...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp