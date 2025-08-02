NNPP’s Kwankwaso Declares PDP Dead, Eyes 2027 Presidency

2, August 2025/Naija 247 news

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has thrown a gauntlet at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with its national leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso, declaring PDP politically dead. According to Kwankwaso, PDP’s deviation from its original principles has led to its demise. The NNPP leader expressed confidence that his party will seize power in 2027, claiming the NNPP is the fastest-growing political movement in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso’s assertion has sparked a reaction from the PDP, with the party labeling him as “inconsequential” in Nigerian politics. PDP pointed out that the party has a significant presence across the country, with 13 governors, numerous senators, and a strong presence in local government areas and wards. The PDP dismissed Kwankwaso’s claims, saying that the NNPP leader’s statement is a mere propaganda.

The NNPP, however, remains undeterred, with Kwankwaso reiterating his party’s commitment to the 2027 presidential election. The party is gearing up for the elections, focusing on grassroots sensitization and education. Kwankwaso’s declaration has set off a fresh debate in Nigerian politics, with many wondering if the NNPP can indeed make a significant impact in the 2027 elections.

The PDP’s strong presence in the country has been a major factor in Nigerian politics, and Kwankwaso’s claim has been met with skepticism by many. However, the NNPP leader remains confident that his party will emerge victorious in 2027.

NNPP’s Growing Influence

The NNPP’s growing influence in Nigerian politics cannot be ignored, with the party having produced a governor in Kano State. Kwankwaso’s declaration that PDP is dead may be a bold move, but it has certainly put the party on the radar of political analysts and stakeholders. As the 2027 elections draw closer, it will be interesting to see how the NNPP performs.

Implications for Nigerian Politics

The implications of Kwankwaso’s statement are far-reaching, and it will be interesting to see how the PDP responds to the challenge. The party’s reaction will likely shape the dynamics of the 2027 elections, and it remains to be seen whether the NNPP can indeed make a significant impact. One thing is certain, however: the 2027 elections will be a closely contested affair, and all parties involved will need to bring their A-game.

