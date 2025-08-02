🎯 Support the News You Read — This July
MTN Nigeria Overtakes Dangote Cement to Become Most Capitalized Stock on NGX

By: Agnes Ekebuike

Date:

Naija247news reports that MTN Nigeria has officially become the most capitalized listed company on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), following a significant surge in its share price that elevated its market value above industry giants Dangote Cement and Airtel Africa.

Naija247news gathered that as of the close of trading on July 31, 2025, MTN Nigeria’s share price stood at N472, driving its market capitalization to a record N9.91 trillion. This marked a defining moment for the telecommunications firm, which has steadily climbed the ranks in recent years through consistent investor confidence and robust financial performance.

According to Naija247news, this development means MTN Nigeria has overtaken long-standing frontrunners Dangote Cement and Airtel Africa, whose market capitalizations now trail at N8.9 trillion and N8.7 trillion respectively. The shift reflects changing investor sentiment and growing optimism about the future of Nigeria’s digital and telecoms sector.

Naija247news understands that MTN’s rise has been buoyed by increased data consumption, mobile money expansion, and improved operational efficiencies, all of which have translated into stronger earnings and a positive outlook for shareholders. Analysts note that the telco’s dominance in both subscriber base and digital infrastructure positions it strategically to sustain its growth trajectory.

Naija247news reports that this milestone also underscores a broader shift in Nigeria’s equity landscape, where technology and telecommunications are increasingly leading the charge over traditional industrial heavyweights. Market watchers believe MTN’s performance is a reflection of how tech-driven services are becoming central to Nigeria’s economic engine.

Financial experts who spoke to Naija247news highlight that this achievement could attract more foreign portfolio investors to the NGX, as confidence grows in the stability and potential of Nigeria’s telecoms market.

With MTN Nigeria now sitting at the top of the NGX leaderboard, Naija247news understands that all eyes will be on the company’s next strategic moves as it seeks to consolidate its dominance in an increasingly competitive digital economy.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike in Lagos, Nigeria.

